Troy Deeney sends two-word message as he prepares for Birmingham City vs Fulham

Troy Deeney has revealed he is ‘ready’ as he gears up for what could be his first start for Birmingham City tomorrow night.

The striker signed for his boyhood club on Deadline Day after leaving Watford, with the fans delighted to see the 33-year-old join because of his love of Blues as well as his pedigree.

With Lee Bowyer’s side performing well so far this season, Deeney had to settle for a place on the bench as the side beat Derby County last time out, and he could be used as an impact sub again when Fulham visit tomorrow.

Regardless of that, the experienced player is clearly eager to make an impact, as he took to Instagram to send a two-word message ahead of the game, as he simply put ‘stay ready’, followed by images of him in training.

Bowyer could decide to freshen things up as this game comes as part of a busy schedule for the rest of the month, with Deeney in the frame to replace Lukas Jutkiewicz.

The verdict

Deeney making the move to St. Andrew’s was a huge moment for the club as they’ve brought in someone who has a real love for the club and a player who should be able to make a big impact.

Clearly, it means a lot to the striker but the focus now is entirely on the football. This message shows that Deeney is prepared for the Fulham game and it will be interesting to see if he gets the nod.

Of course, he’s sure to feature at some point but Deeney will be desperate to get his first start and goal in royal blue.

