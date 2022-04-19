Troy Deeney sends brutally honest message to Birmingham City supporters following heavy Blackpool defeat

Troy Deeney has admitted Birmingham City’s 6-1 defeat to Blackpool was the ‘worst feeling’ he has had as a footballer.

Lee Bowyer’s side were humiliated by the Seasiders, with the heavy loss the third consecutive defeat for Blues, who now sit 20th in the table, and they are only safe from relegation due to the points deductions Derby and Reading have been hit with.

Therefore, fans are understandably livid with how the campaign has played out, and they spilled over at Bloomfield Road, with the support turning on the players, whilst Deeney was in conversation with the support for a while after the game.

And, he has now issued a message to the fans on social media, with the experienced striker apologising for yesterday.

“Took time to think and process what happened yesterday, the worst feeling I’ve had as a professional. We as a team know the standards that are expected from us and we fell so so short of those. Sorry to all the travelling supports and everybody associated with the club you deserved better from us.”

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

Firstly, you have to appreciate the honesty of Deeney here, as he fronted up to the fans yesterday and he hasn’t tried to hide from the fact they need to be doing better.

The manner of the defeat at Blackpool was simply not acceptable and whilst there are bigger problems at St. Andrew’s right now, this group of players should not be losing 6-1 in the Championship.

A big summer awaits at Blues and it will be interesting to see what sort of changes take place.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.