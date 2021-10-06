Troy Deeney reveals just how close he came to making West Brom move

Troy Deeney has revealed how close he came to joining West Bromwich Albion from Watford last summer.

Deeney left Watford this summer to join boyhood club Birmingham City, leaving Vicarage Road at the end of his contract.

The 33-year-old spent 11 years at Watford, but a move back to the West Midlands with Birmingham materialised as approaches the end of his playing career.

Deeney, though, was linked with several moves away from Watford during his time at Vicarage Road, including last summer, when he was linked with West Brom.

West Brom were preparing for life in the Premier League under Slaven Bilic after winning automatic promotion from the Championship in 2019/20.

Watford, meanwhile, were preparing for life back in the Championship having been relegated from the Premier League, with Deeney’s future looking uncertain at the time.

Speaking to The Athletic, he spoke about how he met Bilic and how close he came to moving to the Hawthorns last summer, before Albion then moved in on Karlan Grant.

He said: “I went up there, got my number, met the manager — it was done. We met before they played Chelsea, there was a handshake and (we said) we’ll do it on Monday (after the game).

“Monday came and went, then Tuesday, with no calls.”

The Verdict

In fairness, I think things have worked out for the better for Deeney.

It wasn’t his fault that they went and signed Grant, but I’m unsure whether he would have played an awful lot in the Premier League last season.

He helped Watford win promotion at the first time of asking, and now he’s at his boyhood club in Birmingham looking to help them make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.