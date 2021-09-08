Troy Deeney responds to Jude Bellingham message on social media following Birmingham City transfer move

Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney has taken to his personal Twitter account to respond to a message from Jude Bellingham after his move to the Blues was confirmed ahead of the end of the summer window.

Deeney’s move to St Andrews from Watford was a major addition to the squad and it will see the forward link-up with his boyhood club. The 33-year-old will add a lot of quality to the options that Lee Bowyer has to call upon and he is sure to be a very popular player amongst supporters.

Bellingham knows all about what it takes to play for Birmingham and the midfielder was a major success at St Andrews representing his boyhood club before making the move to Borussia Dortmund.

Despite enjoying a lot of success in Germany with his form earning him England recognition the midfielder is unsurprisingly still keeping a watchful eye over events at Birmingham.

Following Deeney’s confirmed arrival at the club on August 30, he took to his personal Twitter account to welcome the forward to St Andrews.

Deeney has now responded to that message from Bellingham on his Twitter account and he issued a clear message to the midfielder urging him to keep on performing for both Dortmund and England.

Love little bro keep shining 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/uaj4xLyRlD — Troy Deeney (@T_Deeney) September 8, 2021

The verdict

There can be little doubt that Deeney is going to be a hugely popular figure at St Andrews and potentially the most popular player at the club since Bellingham departed.

The 33-year-old will just be anxious to get going for the Blues now with it seeming like there has been an age since his transfer was confirmed and his potential debut.

Bellingham clearly feels that Deeney’s move to Birmingham was always going to be on the cards. It had always felt like a possibility with the forward never hiding his affection for the club despite being such a key figure at Watford on and off the field.

When the time came for him to move on from Watford this summer, it made total sense that the Blues made their move for Deeney. The 33-year-old will bring the leadership qualities and promotion-winning experience into the dressing room that should prove invaluable for their hopes of achieving success this term.

It seems that Bellingham is going to be watching on like all Blues fans and willing Deeney to deliver the goods for them upfront over the next few months.