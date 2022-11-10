Troy Deeney reacts as World Cup update shared involving Birmingham City teammate

Troy Deeney has praised Jordan James after it was revealed the Birmingham City midfielder would be travelling to the World Cup with Wales.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a real breakthrough with Blues over the past year or so and his performances have caught the eye of Robert Page, who called James up to a recent matchday squad.

And, whilst he didn’t make the cut for the 26-man group that can play in Qatar, it has been confirmed that James will travel with the squad as they feel the experience will help him.

That prompted a response from Deeney on Twitter who praised the teenager ahead of what will be a significant moment for him at this stage of his career.

The Welsh are in a group alongside England, Iran and the USA, with their first game against the latter on November 21.

James’ immediate focus will be on Blues as he looks to play a part when John Eustace’s side host Sunderland tomorrow night, as they look for a victory that would move them into the play-off place for at least one day.

The verdict

Even though he won’t be playing at the World Cup, this will be a fantastic experience for James and it shows how highly rated he is within the Wales setup.

As Blues captain and his teammate, Deeney is obviously delighted for the teenager and he’s made it clear with the tweet which will go down well.

Now, James will be thinking about the Sunderland game but then being part of the Wales group will be a special time for him as they look for another memorable major tournament.

