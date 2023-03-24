Troy Deeney has revealed that Birmingham City have offered him a new contract to potentially extend his stay at St. Andrew's until 2025 - but he has not decided whether or not he wants to put pen-to-paper yet on the offer.

The veteran striker returned to his boyhood club last summer after spending 11 years at Watford, with a lot of his game-time coming in the Premier League.

Deeney was immediately named captain by head coach John Eustace upon his arrival and he has netted seven goals in 31 Championship appearances - three of those being penalties - but perhaps more has been expected of him despite being a 34-year-old now.

He only penned an initial one-year contract with the Blues but the club hold the option to extend that until 2024, and that is likely going to be taken up if Deeney doesn't sign the extended deal for an extra two years that is currently on the table.

Deeney has explained his stance on what has been put in-front of him and has insisted it is not about money at this stage of his career, whilst also taking what could be seen as a bit of a dig at the club's owners when referencing the vision he was sold in the summer not quite living up to reality.

“There's an offer there,” Deeney said on Chris Kamara and Ben Shepherd's BBC podcast.

“I'm just figuring out how that looks.”

“At this point it's not about the money, it's about like is there a coaching role. They want me to do coaching. Just feeding into it.

“But the project has to be right. It wasn't everything that was sold at the start.

"Now I understand the dynamics of it, I've got to make a conscious decision to invest more time. It's more time than money."

The Verdict

Deeney may have been a little underwhelming with his on-pitch contributions this season, but there's still an effective player in there - it's just all about the service he gets.

He is quite clearly a leader off the pitch as well and with a lot of young talents in and around Eustace's squad, he can provide good guidance for the likes of Jobe Bellingham and George Hall.

There's clearly somewhat of a grievance there with the ownership and what he was told his move was going to be when he first arrived judging on his comments, but we also see a lot more of Deeney as a pundit nowadays and that could figure into his decision.

It would probably make sense to tie himself down until 2025 for his own security, but it may not fully suit what he wants anymore.