Troy Deeney posts message to Birmingham City supporters after Middlesbrough defeat

Birmingham City skipper Troy Deeney has thanked Blues fans for their brilliant support at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Deeney and his teammates ended the game losing 1-0, with Middlesbrough taking all three points thanks to a 23rd minute goal from Chuba Akpom.

The defeat ends the Blues four game unbeaten run in the Championship, and leaves Birmingham City sitting 19th in the league standings heading into this weekend’s home clash versus Bristol City.

Posting on social media late Thursday evening, Deeney issued the following reaction to the match.

“Deserved more last night, but our focus is now on Saturday’s game back at home 🏠⚽️.” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks again to the fans last night for your brilliant support… Keep Right On! 💪🏾🔵.”

Deeney joins boss John Eustace in claiming the Blues deserved more from the match.

Speaking to the media after the full time whistle on Wednesday night, Eustace too felt his side deserved better than a defeat.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose, we are disappointed to,” Eustace said, via BirminghamLive.

“I thought first half we started the game very well with the ball, without the ball we didn’t put enough pressure on to them, we were a little bit too passive.

“Second half we were much better. I thought a draw would have been a fair result.”

The Verdict

With their boss and skipper coming out and claiming that the club deserved more on Wednesday night, it’s clear Birmingham City won’t let this defeat get them too down.

That’s absolutely the right thing, too – take the positives and move on.

Heading into the home match with Bristol this weekend, the Blues have every chance if they continue to ride on the good feeling that appears to be growing in the Blues dressing room.

Indeed, with Eustace as boss and Deeney as skipper, there are wise heads in the dressing room to help some of the club’s younger players deal with the setbacks that will come this season, and that should stand them in good stead for the remainder of the campaign.