Highlights Leeds United's squad depth gives them an advantage in the Championship promotion race, according to Troy Deeney.

Ipswich Town may struggle due to lack of depth, while Leeds boasts strong options on the bench.

Leicester City's recent form dip opens up the race for automatic promotion, with all three teams having a shot.

Troy Deeney believes that Leeds United’s superior squad could give them the edge over Ipswich Town in the battle for automatic promotion this season.

Championship promotion race

It’s shaping up to be a memorable end to the season, with the Tractor Boys currently top of the table, but they are just a point ahead of the Whites, who, in turn, are only a point ahead of Leicester City, whilst the Foxes have a game in hand.

Championship Table (As it stands March 30th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 39 32 84 2 Leeds United 39 42 83 3 Leicester City 38 40 82 4 Southampton 37 26 74

Plus, Southampton can’t be entirely ruled out of the running, particularly as they finish the season with a trip to Elland Road, but a disappointing draw at home to Middlesbrough on Easter Monday has left Russell Martin’s men in a difficult position to catch the top two.

So, there’s so much to play for over the final six weeks of the season, and you could make a strong case for each of the top three to secure automatic promotion.

Troy Deeney explains Leeds United edge in promotion tussle

Despite drawing 2-2 at Watford last night, it’s Leeds who have the momentum right now, as they have been brilliant in 2024, with Daniel Farke’s side yet to taste defeat.

And, speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by Leeds Live, pundit Deeney feels the number of quality players available to the German is going to make a difference, especially over this period where the fixture list is packed.

“Obviously the games come quick and fast this weekend so who can really recover, rest and go again. I think Leeds, they've got a great squad that can do it again.

“Ipswich, a little more difficult because they don't have the squad depth. It's a really interesting one for us as pundits to watch and try and analyse.”

That strength in depth was evident at Vicarage Road, as Mateo Joseph came off the bench to score within 30 seconds to help Leeds to a point.

Plus, Jaidon Anthony, another sub, saw a late effort superbly saved by Daniel Bachmann as the Yorkshire side pushed for all three points.

Leeds also had the likes of Junior Firpo and Joel Piroe on the bench, and they’re having to do without Wilfried Gnonto and Connor Roberts, who are expected to return to full fitness in a few weeks after picking up injuries.

In fairness, Ipswich will argue that they have good quality in the squad, which has been on show in recent weeks, as Kieran McKenna regularly makes changes that benefit the team.

Nevertheless, most would agree with Deeney’s assessment that Leeds have an excellent squad, which is to be expected considering they were in the Premier League last season, whilst Ipswich were in the third tier.

Leicester City lose momentum

Of course, there’s a very real chance that Leeds and Ipswich will finish in the top two, and that’s because Leicester’s form has dipped dramatically in the past month or so.

It seemed inevitable that Enzo Maresca’s side would not only win promotion, but also the title, and there was even talk that they could beat Reading’s points total at this level.

But, a return of just four points from six games has seen the chasing pack close the gap, and there is a real feeling that the Foxes have lost momentum at just the wrong time, with some of the fans having turned on the players and staff after the defeat to Bristol City on Good Friday.

All three are back in action on Monday, as Leicester host Norwich City, Ipswich welcome Southampton to Portman Road, and Leeds face Hull City at home.