Troy Deeney makes Javi Gracia admission following ex-Watford manager’s Leeds United appointment

Javi Gracia will be a success at Leeds United, according to one of his former players during his time at Watford in the form of Troy Deeney.

And the now-Birmingham City skipper has revealed that he has been in touch with the Spaniard to offer him advice and support on the job due to his family connections to the Whites.

Deeney was Gracia’s captain at Vicarage Road, with his appointment coming in January 2018 – the Hornets achieved some success in his tenure in Hertfordshire as he guided them to two mid-table finishes in succession and also got them to the FA Cup final in 2019 against Manchester City.

After he was perhaps harshly sacked by the Pozzo family in September 2019, Gracia managed both Valencia and then Qatari outfit Al-Sadd, but after around eight months out of work, he has been selected as the new Leeds boss and got off to the perfect start on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

Prior to that match, Deeney wrote in his column for The Sun that he has been in touch with Gracia already on his return to British shores and has offered up his assistance should he need it.

“I have been texting him recently and he is really excited and so grateful for the opportunity,” Deeney wrote.

“I follow quite a lot of Leeds pages on Twitter because my dad used to be a fan back in the day, so I have a vested interest.

“I said to Javi that if there was anything I could do to help, even if it is just getting him to understand just how big the club is.

“When his name was mentioned at first I was quite surprised. Then the more I thought about it and looked at it, it makes absolute sense.

“Every time I have watched Leeds this year, I have felt they needed an element of stability. Everyone has been a bit crazy. They need organisation, they need structure.

“They have the players and the quality but they just need to settle down and stop letting in the number of goals they have been conceding. They’ve been running around like school children at times.

“With Javi, the thing he does best is understanding who he has and what they are good at.”

The Verdict

Consideirng Deeney has worked with plenty of managers during his time at Watford, the fact he speaks so highly of Gracia is a big plus point.

The Spaniard has already picked up his first victory in charge in a must-win match and he could be the man to turn things around at Elland Road after the tenure of Jesse Marsch.

And if he continues to get the points on the board, then he will be a very liked man in that particular part of West Yorkshire if he keeps them in the Premier League.

No doubt Watford fans will be keeping a keen eye on how he does at Leeds though considering he was one of the more successful bosses of the Pozzo era – he could end up taking them to Vicarage Road next season if Watford manage to win promotion themselves.