Troy Deeney makes claim involving Watford man ahead of England vs Senegal

Troy Deeney believes former Watford teammate Ismaila Sarr will be a major threat for Senegal against England on Sunday, as he claimed this is a chance for the wide man to earn a January move away.

The striker, who is now with Birmingham City, knows all about the threat Sarr poses after playing with him for two years at Vicarage Road.

And, writing for The Sun, Deeney explained why the chance to topple the Three Lions in the last 16 tie will mean so much for the 24-year-old, who has starred for Senegal in the tournament so far.

“He will know just how big an opportunity this is. He is mature enough — even at the age of 24 — to realise this game for Senegal against England will be the biggest he has ever played in. He will be pumped up. He will think: ‘This is my time’.

“With the January window coming up and with Watford in the Championship, we all know he wants to be playing in the Premier League and at World Cups and on these sorts of stages more often.”

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Watford in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Who was the manager in 2000? Graham Taylor Kenny Jackett Gianluca Vialli Ray Lewington

The verdict

English fans will know about Sarr having seen him play for Watford over the past few seasons and Deeney’s assessment here is spot on as he is a massive threat with his pace and direct style.

As well as that, as he points out, it really is a great opportunity for him to show what he can do and if he can be the man that helps his country knock England out then his stock will rise further ahead of the January window where there’s sure to be speculation.

So, it’s a huge game for him and whilst Watford fans would normally wish Sarr well, they won’t be too bothered if he’s not at his blistering best against Gareth Southgate’s side.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.