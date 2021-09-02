Troy Deeney reveals his main aim for Birmingham City following Watford exit

New Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney has admitted to BBC Sport that he is looking to get the club back to the level that they were at before after completing his move to St Andrew’s.

The veteran frontman took the decision to leave Watford after spending 11 years with the Premier League side and is now set to turn out for the club that he supported as a boy in the Sky Bet Championship.

Deeney boasts a goal scoring record of 167 strikes in 549 career games and will be hoping that he can find his shooting boots in the Midlands as he looks to fire his beloved Blues to future successes.

Speaking recently after signing for the club, Deeney was quick to emphasise exactly what his aims are for the future moving forwards at Birmingham:

“My aim is to get Birmingham City back to what it was.

“To get people in this city back to see us performing again, if we can make St Andrew’s the fortress it can be.

“We’ve all been here when it’s rocking. Those are the games you want to perform at.”

Deeney was in and out of the side at Watford last season as they claimed promotion back to the top flight but still managed to plunder seven goals in the 19 games that he did play.

The striker could now make his debut for Birmingham City in their first game back after the international break, which comes against Derby County at home.

The Verdict

There is already seemingly a feeling around Deeney that he can be a cult hero for the Blues moving forwards and it is clear that the fans have already taken to him because he is one of them.

He will certainly give his all for Birmingham and Lee Bowyer is sure to be delighted that he has got this deal over the line.

Deeney won’t only be a leader on the pitch but also in the dressing room, which should in turn keep his new teammates in line and keep their overall standards high.

If he can start scoring the goals for the Blues, the club could be in for an exciting season with Deeney at the centre of things.