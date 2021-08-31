Troy Deeney makes Birmingham City claim after transfer confirmed

Troy Deeney believes that playing for Birmingham City will be the ‘biggest task’ in his career so far.

The striker joined his boyhood club on a two-year deal after he left Watford, with fans delighted to see the lifelong supporter pull on the royal blue shirt.

As well as having someone who loves Blues, Lee Bowyer will be getting a player who has shone in the Championship over the years, which includes winning promotion twice with the Hornets.

Therefore, there will be a lot of expectancy on the 33-year-old, and he explained to the club’s official site that he is determined to succeed and excel under the spotlight that comes with the move.

“Everyone knows that this is my team, I’ve made that clear in the past but if I was going to join Blues it had to be right for all parties. Pressure is what I thrive on, it’s what I have dealt with throughout my career, proving people wrong and silencing the naysayers but I am very aware this is my biggest task to date.”

Deeney is joining a Blues side that are currently 8th in the table and he could make his debut against Derby County on September 10.

The verdict

This is great for Birmingham fans to hear and they will be excited to see what role Deeney can play to help the team this season as they look to push for the play-offs.

From seeing his comments, it’s clear Deeney is determined to do well at the club and the high standards he demands will help everyone at the club.

Now, he has time to get to know his new teammates and he will then want to make his mark on the team against Derby, which is a game that all Blues fans will be really looking forward too now.

