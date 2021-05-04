Troy Deeney makes admission over his Watford future following recent events

Watford captain Troy Deeney has told the Evening Standard that he doesn’t want to be a bit-part player for the club next season after being sidelined for a lot of the current campaign through injury.

The experienced frontman has found himself out of action for large portions of the season after picking up numerous problems with his Achilles and calf and as a result has only featured for the Hornets on 18 occasions across all competitions.

Despite this disappointing setback, the 32-year-old has still managed to bag seven goals for his side and has played an important role in getting the Vicarage Road outfit back to the Premier League at the first attempt through his leadership skills and performances on the field of play.

Speaking recently about his future and desires for the club’s return to the top flight, Deeney had this to say:

“For the first time in a decade, it had nothing to do with Troy, and the ego side of me was saying, ‘I don’t like that’. I want to be playing, want to be scoring the goals.

“I don’t want to be a bit-part player. I am not 37, had nine knee operations and just about hanging on. I still want to be part of it and I know I can still be part of it. It was a good, but frustrating.

Watford Quiz: Does Vicarage Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Vicarage Road have a higher or lower capacity than the New York Stadium? Higher Lower

“I have been written off my whole life. I revel in being told ‘You are not good enough’ or ‘You can’t’, because I was always told that.”

The Birmingham born striker has been with the club since September 2012 after arriving from Walsall and has since gone on to score 140 goals in over 410 games for the club.

The Verdict

Deeney will always have a part to play whilst he is still at Vicarage Road and is still a player who is much adored by the club’s fanbase for all that he has done during his time with them.

He may well be restricted to being a bit-part player next term despite his protestations, but I feel that this would only happen if the club bring in new players in his position.

The frontman is absolutely right to state that he still has a lot to offer as at 32 he is still in the prime years of his career.

It will be intriguing to see if he can nail down a starting spot next season as Watford return to the Premier League after just one year away.