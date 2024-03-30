Highlights Troy Deeney's journey from League One to Watford legend is a remarkable story of resilience and passion for the club.

Watford have endured a rather up-and-down couple of decades.

From several promotions to multiple relegations, with a whole host of managers standing in the dugout at Vicarage Road, Watford have been quite inconsistent in recent history.

During the club's Premier League days, there was one stand out player in that side who led the club through some of its biggest highs and lows. Troy Deeney is nothing short of a Watford Football Club legend, and their supporters will look back on his time at the club with admiration.

Troy Deeney's Watford stats (all comps), as per Transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 419 140 62

The striker began to make a name for himself in League One, playing with Walsall FC early on in his career, before receiving plenty of interest from Championship clubs. Watford will be counting their lucky stars that they managed to secure his services, as he went on to become a modern-day icon at the club.

Deeney's early days at Watford

In 2010, Watford and Walsall agreed a deal worth up to £500k, which saw Deeney earn his deserved move to the Championship. Despite plenty of hype around the transfer, he struggled to make the step-up to the second tier at first, and in his first season with the Hornets, he only managed to score twice in 17 league starts.

His manager at the time, Malky Mackay, often used Deeney as a winger, so this may well have been the reason for his lack of goals. The following season, he played more as a number nine, and something clicked from then on. That campaign, he scored 11 Championship goals and was their top scorer for the season; an award he would go on to pick up six more times.

This was just the start of Deeney's tremendous goalscoring spell at Vicarage Road, as he would go on to arguably be the club's most important player in recent history.

Deeney earns legendary status at Watford

After several years in the Championship, Watford finally earned promotion to the Premier League in the 2014/15 campaign, as they finished second in the Championship. Deeney earned a whopping 31 goal contributions in the second tier that season and was absolutely vital in the side's promotion to the top flight.

It would be unjust to discuss Deeney without mentioning the most memorable goal of his entire career. In the 2012/13 campaign, the Hornets reached the Championship play-offs and were met by Leicester City in the semi-finals. The scoreline was level on aggregate at 2-2, deep into injury time, as Leicester were awarded a penalty.

Fortunately for Watford, Anthony Knockaert's penalty was saved, and the ball was sent immediately down the other end of the pitch as Deeney fired home in dramatic fashion to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory on aggregate. The Hornets went on to lose the play-off final, but will forever remember Deeney's late goal at Vicarage Road.

When Watford reached the Premier League, Deeney continued to be a hugely influential player on the pitch, with his loyalty and never-say-die attitude. He scored 47 goals over the course of five Premier League campaigns, and was their top scorer in four out of those five seasons. Deeney managed to hit double figures in three Premier League seasons and proved to be a real source of goals in a bottom-half side that found some continuity in the top-flight.

The 2018/19 campaign surprisingly saw Watford reach the FA Cup final, and Deeney was the man to captain the side through that exciting journey. He also chipped in with a couple of goals, firstly at Woking in the third round, before netting an absolutely crucial penalty in the semi-final at Wembley against Wolves.

The Hornets were 2-1 down in added time as Deeney was brought down inside the box. It was the striker to step up and take, of course, as he fired home to send the Watford end into raptures. A Watford goal in extra time meant that they advanced through to the final, where they were unfortunately thrashed by Manchester City. Regardless, it was a wonderful run that Watford supporters will remember fondly.

Over the next couple of seasons, the Hornets became somewhat of a 'yo-yo' club, as they moved between the top flight and the Championship, but Deeney was their one crucial player in finding any sort of consistency, and he scored some vital goals.

The forward will undeniably go down as one of Watford's biggest legends in modern times, and will forever be remembered at Vicarage Road for his important goals and character.