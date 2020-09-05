Troy Deeney issues Watford transfer message as speculation builds over Premier League return

Watford striker Troy Deeney has suggested that he still feels he has much to offer in the Premier League and that he would be open to securing a move away from the Hornets, should the club sanction any potential move.

Deeney endured an injury hit season last term, but the experienced forward still managed to register ten league goals for the Hornets in 27 Premier League appearances, but that tally was not enough to help the club avoid relegation back to the Championship ending their five season stay in the top-flight.

During Watford’s five seasons in the top-flight Deeney had managed to reach double figures for league goals on three occasions, while he also fired in nine goals in the 2018/19 campaign – and that shows that the 32-year-old can be relied upon to score goals in the Premier League.

It is therefore no surprise to have seen the striker attract the interest of Premier League clubs this transfer window, with West Brom having been linked with a potential move for Deeney as well as maybe more surprisingly a suggestion he could join Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to The Sun, Deeney outlined his belief that he remains a player capable of performing and scoring goals in the Premier League, but he did insist that he would be content to remain with the Hornets should they decide they need him to help them bounce back this term.

“I scored double figures last season on one leg. Now I’m over my knee troubles. I’m back on two legs. I got ten in the league from 27 games, which was not a bad return. I know it includes penalties but Bruno Fernandes scores penalties as well at Man United.

“I’m not comparing myself to Fernandes but I’ve scored the opportunities presented to me. How many did Sebastien Haller get last year for West Ham? Six or seven. Or Joelinton for Newcastle? Two. Put it into context: these are £40 million players and I only cost £300,000. My time’s not up.

“Me and Watford have had a ten-year relationship which has been successful not just for me but for the club as a whole. I’m a big boy and if they decide they want to move in a younger direction, that’s part of life.

“We’re at a T-junction for both of us. Do they want to get rid of me? I think they would look at me and realise I can get them back up again — and I would back myself to do that — but there are finances and all sorts to work into that.”

The verdict

Deeney has become an integral part of the furniture at Watford over the last few years with his experience and leadership qualities key around the Hornet’s dressing room, and he is exactly the sort of character you need around the club if you are going recover from relegation at the first time of asking.

Losing Deeney would be an obvious blow for the Hornets, but you could not really begrudge the striker the chance to make a return to the top-flight if Watford feel they will be able to cope without him – and they do have a lot of options up front especially after bringing in Glenn Murray from Brighton.

It will therefore be interesting to see whether the club do allow Deeney to move back to the Premier League before the end of the window, but you would expect having now recovered from injury troubles that wherever he is playing next term he will get goals.