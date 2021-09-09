Troy Deeney issues social media update ahead of potential Birmingham City debut v Derby County

Troy Deeney’s eagerly awaited Birmingham City debut looks set to take place when the Blues host Derby County on Friday night.

The 33-year-old confirmed on Instagram this morning that he is primed and ready to hit the ground running.

He said: “Final preparations done it’s nearly go time.”

There is fierce competition for places at St Andrew’s at the moment, so Deeney may be introduced from the bench on Saturday.

The Watford legend is clearly relishing the challenge as you can see in the post, where he is pictured next to his direct rival for a spot in the starting lineup, in the form of Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Deeney has scored 84 goals in 224 outings at Championship and will pose a very physical threat for 36 and 39-year-old centre backs Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka to contend with. The Blues’ direct style suits Deeney down to the ground, a real aerial master with his intelligent movement, timing of runs and physical attributes.

There will be no let up for backlines this season should Bowyer rotate between the 33-year-old and Jutkiewicz. Deeney struggled for consistent game time a touch under Xisco Munoz and Vladimir Ivic last term but will be determined to stamp his authority at the top of the pitch on the Birmingham City team sheet this time around.

The Verdict

For the first time in a considerable while you can say that it is an exciting time to be a Birmingham City supporter.

The team have picked up where they left off after a positive end to the 2020/21 season, with Lee Bowyer coming in to pull them away from the relegation conversation in March.

Marc Roberts’ long throws towards their menacing forwards in the box could be a theme of their campaign and one that Wayne Rooney’s Derby County will be fully versed in upon arrival on Saturday.

The Blues are strong favourites after the impressive start they have made, knowing a win could see them break into the top six.