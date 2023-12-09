Highlights Former striker Troy Deeney has urged Birmingham City supporters to stick together during a difficult period.

Wayne Rooney's start as manager hasn't gone well for the Midlands club, who are currently struggling.

The board's decision to replace successful predecessor John Eustace with Rooney has backfired.

Former Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney has urged Blues' supporters to stick with the side throughout the coming weeks amid a very difficult period, taking to X to issue his thoughts.

The Midlands club has struggled massively under Wayne Rooney, who hasn't endured a good start to life at St Andrew's.

They were sixth at the time of the former England international's arrival, with predecessor John Eustace doing an excellent job during the early stages of the campaign after being given the chance to strengthen his squad during the summer.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Despite Blues' impressive league position, that wasn't enough to satisfy the club's board who wanted a change in playing style at St Andrew's, and opted to replace Eustace with Rooney.

That has turned out to be one of the worst managerial decisions of the season so far, with the latter securing just five points from a possible 27 in his opening nine games in charge.

His only win came against Sheffield Wednesday - and their underwhelming 0-0 draw against Rotherham United last weekend didn't exactly tee them up nicely for last night's game at Coventry City.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with Callum O'Hare grabbing a brace.

Deeney on Birmingham City's woes: "We have a tough couple of weeks ahead"

The atmosphere could understandably turn toxic if things get worse and that isn't ideal considering they have some tough games coming up in the coming weeks.

Deeney, who appeared as a pundit for Sky Sports during their coverage of the game, took to social media after Blues' latest loss.

He posted: "Really enjoyed that show tonight, tough to talk about the boys but I feel you have to call it as you see it.

"Loads of positive things going on around @BCFC atm [at the moment] but we can’t hide from the fact we have a tough couple of weeks ahead. Ride it out together tho[ugh]."

Garry Cook must accept a huge chunk of the responsibility for Birmingham City's woes

Cook seemed to play a key role in replacing Eustace with Rooney.

With this in mind, he needs to take a huge chunk of the responsibility for what has happened since.

They may finally get themselves back on track at some point - but this was an unnecessary managerial change.

Eustace was performing above expectations and Rooney didn't look like an obvious upgrade when he was appointed.

Results have caused division between some supporters and players - and all the good work that had been done during the early months of Tom Wagner's reign have been undone by the managerial change.