Troy Deeney issues “frustrating” Birmingham City message following Millwall stalemate

Despite looking like a promising side in recent weeks, Birmingham City failed to break down a resolute Millwall side at St. Andrew’s on Wednesday evening in what ended as a goalless draw.

Coming off the back of just one defeat in their previous five matches, the Blues would have gone into the contest with Gary Rowett’s side as the favourites to pick up three points, but it was the visitors who had more of the chances.

Birmingham in-fact did not have a single shot on target, with their five attempts not troubling the Lions as they went back to London with a point in the bag.

It meant another goalless display for captain Troy Deeney, who has been leading the line along with Scott Hogan but was substituted off with 12 minutes to play in favour of Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Deeney has been an ever-present for his home-town club this season, but has scored just twice in his 18 appearances during the 2022-23 Championship season, with his talents being more used to bring Birmingham’s other outlets into play.

The club’s leader issued his thoughts on last night’s contest with Millwall, in which he detailed his own annoyance that he and his team-mates were unable to get the ball in the back of the net.

“Frustrating to not play at our best last night, but a draw in poor conditions against a tough team is always a positive… on to Saturday!” Deeney wrote on Instagram, before continuing: “Thanks for the support! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

The Verdict

Whilst Deeney perhaps lacks the goal threat that he had in his earlier career, one thing he will never lose is his determination and leadership qualities.

As a Birmingham fan himself, Deeney will take any bad results personally due to the fact he wasn’t able to do better to influence the match, but he’s doing a fine job overall this season.

He is the elder statesman at the age of 34 of what is a very young group overall, and the big bunch of Blues youth players that are in and around the first-team will look towards Deeney as an influence on the pitch.

Hopefully though there aren’t more frustrating performances as Deeney put it going forward, as head coach John Eustace wants to be moving up the table and not falling down it.