Troy Deeney issues five-word message that Birmingham City supporters will appreciate

Birmingham City left it late last night as the Blues came from behind to rescue a point in the 2-2 draw with Swansea City.

John Eustace’s men took an early lead last night as striker Scott Hogan grabbed his ninth of the season after Swans goalkeeper Steven Benda came off his line for a cross and got nowhere near the ball, leaving an empty net for Hogan.

However, Swansea looked to liven up in the last 20 minutes of the first half, and midfielder Olivier Ntcham, picked up a loose ball and shot from 20 yards, which gave Blues goalkeeper John Ruddy no chance.

Then, just before halftime, Swansea took the lead thanks to a well-worked goal by Luke Cundle, who played Joel Latibeaudiere through on the right side before finding captain Matt Grimes, who slotted the ball past Ruddy.

The game looked set for Swansea to win and Birmingham to face their first home defeat since August, but Blues striker Troy Deeney had other ideas, and in the 89th minute, Deeney had a simple tap-in from close range after Dion Sanderson’s header from a Birmingham corner to seal a point apiece.

After last night’s last-gasp equaliser, Deeney took to social media to show his reaction to his last-minute goal and the point it secured for his side. He wrote, “THIS TEAM NEVER GIVES UP!”

That point on Tuesday night saw Birmingham stretch their unbeaten run to four games and continue their record of not losing at home since August. Sunderland visit St Andrew’s on Friday night, and Eustace’s men will be preparing for their final game before the month break.

The Verdict

Despite it being a point, Birmingham have closed the gap on the teams above them, and the Blues now sit in 10th place, just three points off the play-off spots.

Birmingham appear to be on the rise under Eustace, having gone three months unbeaten at home and putting runs in the league where they are looking up rather than down.The Blues boss seems to be putting together a team that is gelling and working as a team, something that you could say has been missing from previous Birmingham sides.

The main target for Birmingham this season will obviously be to stay up and away from that relegation zone, but as the season continues and they keep picking up results, Eustace and co. may start to think they have the potential to reach higher targets than they thought.