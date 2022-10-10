Troy Deeney issues Birmingham City message after 3-0 Bristol City win

Birmingham City put last Wednesday’s away defeat to Middlesbrough behind them in emphatic fashion on Saturday afternoon.

Facing Bristol City at home, the Blues ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in the end, with two goals from Auston Trusty and one from Dion Sanderson enough to give the club all three points.

Those points leave the Blues sitting 14th in what is a rather condensed looking Championship table at present.

With John Eustace undoubtedly playing a huge role in the feel good factor surrounding Birmingham City at the moment, on the pitch, you can’t help but feel that the leadership of an experienced player like Troy Deeney is also having an influence.

The Blues skipper shared a short message after the match on social media, too, suggesting that the togetherness of the squad was important in their recent results.

Posting on Instagram, Deeney wrote: “Togetherness is 🔑.”

“3 goals, 3 points… now on to the next one!

“Thanks to the fans for your fantastic support again, we keep going together! 👍🏾.”

The Blues now have a full clear week ahead to plan for their next Championship opponents, Hull City.

With the Tigers currently 20th in the league table, it will undoubtedly be another match that John Eustace is targeting all three points.

The Verdict

Birmingham City are one of those sides in the Championship that you just don’t want to face at the moment.

Yes, they’ll have their bad days here and there, but they seem a side capable of taking points from anyone on their day.

Their recent form, just one loss in their last six, suggests they’re only getting better of late, too, with more time under their belt working under their new boss.

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see if the Blues can keep up the good form going forwards, and indeed see where they are at league position wise come the World Cup break next month.