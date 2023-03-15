Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

Troy Deeney hits back at Birmingham City supporter and reflects on Watford defeat

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney has sent a message to supporters after the Blues were beaten 3-0 by Watford yesterday – hitting back a otne fan in particular and reflecting on his side’s defeat. 

John Eustace’s side ended their six-game run without a win in the Championship on Saturday but endured a tough evening at Vicarage Road.

Imran Louza put the Hornets ahead after six minutes while Keinan Davis doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

Not content with two, Chris Wilder’s side added a third through substitute Britt Assombalonga with a little more than a quarter of an hour to go.

The result sees Birmingham sink to within seven points of the relegation zone with nine games to play and an increasingly important clash against fellow strugglers QPR on Saturday.

There is understandable frustration among Blues fans at the way the season is ending and that has spilled out onto social media.

Deeney, who is out injured at the moment, tweeted throughout Birmingham’s victory against Rotherham United on Saturday and shared a strained exchanged with a supporter as he offered his thoughts on last night’s defeat.

Birmingham will look to bounce back against the R’s, who suffered a 6-1 defeat to Blackpool last night, at Loftus Road this weekend.

The Verdict

Deeney is not one to suffer fools gladly and that’s reflected in the way he interacts with Blues supporters on Twitter.

It’s interesting to get the captain’s insight on what was a frustrating game for Birmingham.

Watford do have plenty of quality but Eustace’s side did themselves few favours and were chasing the game throughout.

It’s not time to get worried about relegation just yet but Saturday’s game does look an important one now.

Give us feedback on your Football League World experience
Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network