Troy Deeney hits back at Birmingham City supporter and reflects on Watford defeat

Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney has sent a message to supporters after the Blues were beaten 3-0 by Watford yesterday – hitting back a otne fan in particular and reflecting on his side’s defeat.

John Eustace’s side ended their six-game run without a win in the Championship on Saturday but endured a tough evening at Vicarage Road.

Imran Louza put the Hornets ahead after six minutes while Keinan Davis doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

Not content with two, Chris Wilder’s side added a third through substitute Britt Assombalonga with a little more than a quarter of an hour to go.

The result sees Birmingham sink to within seven points of the relegation zone with nine games to play and an increasingly important clash against fellow strugglers QPR on Saturday.

There is understandable frustration among Blues fans at the way the season is ending and that has spilled out onto social media.

Deeney, who is out injured at the moment, tweeted throughout Birmingham’s victory against Rotherham United on Saturday and shared a strained exchanged with a supporter as he offered his thoughts on last night’s defeat.

No signal in the stadium so you and your little lads can have an evening off, way to passive in the first half you can’t allow good players the time and space we did was my first half conclusion.

2nd half we need to score the chances but when we missed them the game was over imo. https://t.co/zoiDwe0pt0 — Troy Deeney (@T_Deeney) March 14, 2023

Poor evening for the lads shame we couldn’t continue the performance from last weekend, big game Saturday again now with a chance to end the week on a high. — Troy Deeney (@T_Deeney) March 15, 2023

Birmingham will look to bounce back against the R’s, who suffered a 6-1 defeat to Blackpool last night, at Loftus Road this weekend.

The Verdict

Deeney is not one to suffer fools gladly and that’s reflected in the way he interacts with Blues supporters on Twitter.

It’s interesting to get the captain’s insight on what was a frustrating game for Birmingham.

Watford do have plenty of quality but Eustace’s side did themselves few favours and were chasing the game throughout.

It’s not time to get worried about relegation just yet but Saturday’s game does look an important one now.