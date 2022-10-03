Troy Deeney highlights key Birmingham City advice which earned impressive Sheffield United result

Troy Deeney has highlighted the work of Birmingham City coach Maik Taylor following the team’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

It was an impressive result from John Eustace’s side to earn a point away to the Championship league leaders.

The Blues pulled one back courtesy of Deeney having gone down 1-0 just after the hour mark.

But the forward has credited Taylor with doing the homework to help him get the better of United shot-stopper Wes Foderingham.

It was the 34-year old’s first goal of the campaign, and he believes Taylor’s advice pre-game helped him have the right frame of mind when encountering Blades’ goalkeeper before he slotted the ball home to equalise for the team.

“When you have not scored in a while you need that kind of goal, the ball came,” said Deeney, via Blues TV.

““I think [Sander] Berge headed it but in my eye-line it never moved the ball, it stayed straight so it was easy. It was all about having a good first touch, thankfully I did that.

“I have got to give Maik Taylor some credit as well because he does a lot of work with us strikers about the opposition goalie the night before, so we know he doesn’t spread.

“He tried to keep himself nice and tight, so it was a case of just putting it round him.

“When you are that close, if you miss the goalie, you have scored.

“It was a nice goal, nice to celebrate with the fans, I had to remind people, I’m sorry if people heard me swear but I’m still that guy.”

The point moved Birmingham to 15th in the table and stretched the team’s unbeaten run to four games.

Eustace’s side have earned 13 points from 11 games and are now three points clear of the relegation zone.

Up next for the club is an away clash to 22nd place Middlesbrough on 5 October, with the Riverside club currently without a manager having dismissed Chris Wilder on Monday morning.

The Verdict

Deeney has been an important figure for Birmingham so far this season, featuring in all 11 league games, so getting his first goal of the season is a big moment.

He is a dressing room leader for this squad, and these kinds of comments show why.

There is seemingly a good atmosphere among the players at the moment, which is being shown on the pitch with their performances.

Eustace has done well in a difficult situation at Birmingham and the team’s recent results have shown the progress the side has made under the new manager.