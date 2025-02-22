Leeds United and Sheffield United have another crucial game coming up on Monday night as they face off at Bramall Lane, looking to strengthen their position at the top in a game Troy Deeney believes is pivotal in the race for promotion.

The Whites are days away from their next huge Championship promotion bout, taking on the Blades in a game that needs little introduction as first play second, with the Sky Sports pundit explaining his thoughts on the game on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds moved seven clear of third place on Monday night when they came from behind to beat Sunderland at Elland Road, while returning to top spot. Though Burnley's thumping win last night against Sheffield Wednesday has since cut that back down to four.

Leeds have the opportunity to further stretch in front of the chasing pack with victory on Monday night against Sheffield United, while Chris Wilder and co. will be looking to overtake the league leaders on their own patch, meaning Burnley and Sunderland could cut the gap to Daniel Farke's men.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1 Leeds United 33 21 9 3 +48 72 2 Sheffield United 33 22 6 5 +24 70

Troy Deeney's prediction for Sheffield United against Leeds United

The match-up between Leeds and Sunderland at Elland Road proved to be typical of a promotion ‘six pointer’ during the second half of a season. Now, a second game of immense magnitude awaits them when the eyes of the Championship will be on Bramall Lane on Monday.

The league leaders Leeds travel to face second-place Sheffield United and have a huge opportunity to open a five-point lead at the second tier summit. Deeney believes it could be vital ahead of the final 12 games of the season.

Speaking in the build up to Sunderland's game against Hull City, Deeney was asked about Monday night's game. He said: "I don't think we are going to get [a] cat and mouse [type of game].

"I think both teams are set up the way they are. I actually think Chris Wilder will be a little bit more pragmatic in his approach.

"But, remember, the two points missing are the deducted points. So, they are actually level. They are actually playing really well and at the same standard.

"I think this is basically whoever wins will go on to win the league. That's my prediction. No pressure.

"Let's just have it off."

Leeds United and Sheffield United will be bullish about their promotion chances

The two sides are both firmly in the seat for automatic promotion to the Premier League, although Monday's affair at Bramall Lane could have a big say in the order of that. Leeds, who have not lost in the Championship since November, are currently top of the league table and have hit particularly impressive form following the turn of the year.

However, to oppose Deeney's claim that they are equal, the points don't reflect the overall dominance of Leeds this season, who top the league for the best defensive and attacking records regarding xG and xGA. Those sustainable numbers are likely to maintain Leeds' form during the final months of the season, irrespective of what happens in South Yorkshire on Monday night.

Win, draw, or lose - Leeds should still be considered the favourites for the title, given that it is a mere one-point gap with defeat, and such has been the consistent quality of their displays this season. Wilder's side may push them all the way, but the points are not necessarily reflective of Sheffield United's dominance, but more so their grit and determination this term.

Either way, both sides will be equally eager to maintain their respective cushions above third-place Burnley and fourth-place Sunderland, as they look to navigate their route to the Premier League via automatic promotion as opposed to finishing in a play-off spot.