Troy Deeney delivers honest verdict on Birmingham City’s display against Blackpool

Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney has admitted on Instagram that he believes that his side could have secured a victory in their showdown with Blackpool if they showed some more composure at Bloomfield Road.

The Blues managed to pick up a point on their travels on Saturday as they produced an encouraging response to the defeat that they suffered to Sunderland last month.

Birmingham went close to opening the scoring in the first-half as Tahith Chong’s effort struck the woodwork.

Maxime Colin also had a goal disallowed for offside as the Blues searched for a breakthrough,

Following the break, Gary Madine and Sonny Carey both missed chances for Blackpool before Birmingham midfielder George Hall was denied in the closing stages of the clash by goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Currently 14th in the Championship, the Blues will be aiming to get back to winning ways on Friday when they host Reading at St Andrew’s.

The Blues will move above the Royals in the table if they pick up all three points in this particular showdown.

After his latest appearance for Birmingham, Deeney opted to reflect on the club’s display against Blackpool on Instagram.

The forward posted: “Strange old day yesterday [Saturday], close to being the perfect away day, just needed some more composure.

“Back to the training ground we go!

“Thanks to all the fans that braved the weather!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troy Deeney (@t_deeney)

The Verdict

In what was a tight game, Birmingham went closest to scoring and thus will feel as if they should have secured victory on their travels.

Having responded well to their defeat to Sunderland, the Blues will now be aiming to push on in the Championship over the course of the coming weeks.

Deeney could potentially play a key role in helping Birmingham secure some positive results in their upcoming league fixtures if he is firing on all cylinders.

The 34-year-old has provided four direct goal contributions in the second-tier this season and will be hoping to use his wealth of experience at this level to his advantage between now and the end of the term.

