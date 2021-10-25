Troy Deeney comments on the job Lee Bowyer is doing for him at Birmingham City so far

Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney has praised Lee Bowyer for the management of his situation after he was handed the captaincy for the Blues’ clash with Swansea City on Saturday.

Deeney’s move from Watford to Birmingham in the summer was one of the most well-received transfers from supporters of any club during the transfer window.

However, the forward had been struggling to make as much of an impression as he would have been hoping for early on following his move to his boyhood club.

The 33-year-old had managed to make just three Championship starts and seven appearances in total for the Blues since his move before the game against Swansea. During that time he had managed to score just once in the league.

Against Swansea, Bowyer elected to make Deeney captain for the game in a bid to get a little more out of the striker.

That worked with the 33-year-old leading the line well and also managing to fire home just his second league goal of the campaign.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Deeney revealed he was shocked to have been named captain for the game and praised Bowyer for his management of him after the decision to hand him the leadership responsibilities.

He said: “I came down with a drink, put my drink down and the armband was there.

“I saw it there and just assumed it was a mistake that it was in my space – and then the manager pulled me to one side and said ‘go and enjoy it’.

“He’s been looking after me which is what real good managers do. Naturally, being home leads to expectation, pressure.

“I had to get up to speed. That was only my third start this calendar year since my injury.

“So I’m not at 100 per cent yet, but I feel good and the only way to get fit is more games.

“You can train all you want. You can run on a treadmill all you want. But the emotions, you can’t replicate, so I’ll only get better.

“The challenge now is to stay in the team and get a run of games.”

The verdict

Bowyer took a gamble somewhat on Deeney by handing the captaincy against Swansea. It is one that showed great managerial instincts and worked to perfection with it helping to inspire the 33-year-old to deliver an improved display.

Deeney has worked with some excellent managers and some more average ones during his lengthy spell at Watford, so he knows what works and what does not work for him and other players.

Therefore, the fact that he is praising Bowyer here shows that there is a lot of respect between himself and the Birmingham manager.

That will only stand the Blues in a good position to now go on a better run of form after a difficult run of form prior to the Swansea win.

The Blues will need Deeney to now continue to improve and show the same quality and leadership he did against the Swans moving forwards.

If he can do that then his move to Birmingham could yet prove to be an excellent one for on-field reasons as well as his off-field love of the club.