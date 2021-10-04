Troy Deeney at Birmingham City: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Birmingham City had a very busy summer as Lee Bowyer made plenty of new signings ahead of his first full season in charge.

Of those new faces, there’s no denying that the most notable addition was Troy Deeney. The striker joined on a free transfer after leaving Watford, linking up with the club he has supported his entire life.

That, combined with his pedigree, having helped the Hornets to a few promotions over the years, meant the arrival of the 33-year-old was greeted with huge positivity.

And, here we look at how the deal has worked out…

How’s it gone so far?

Unfortunately for Blues, not very well.

Deeney has played six games since joining, with the team winning one of those, when he only played 23 minutes. Aside from that, they’ve lost four, with the former Walsall man has grabbed just one goal, which was from the penalty spot.

As well as the lack goals, Deeney has struggled in general, which is why Lukas Jutkiewicz was preferred to him for the weekend clash against Nottingham Forest.

What issues does he face?

The striker has achieved as much as he could’ve dreamt of in his career, having scored goals in the Premier League, so he has nothing to prove in that sense.

Having said that, playing for the club you love brings it’s own pressure, and that’s what Deeney has to battle with.

Even though Jutkiewicz started last time out, Deeney knows he is going to get minutes at some point in every game, so it’s about getting back to the high standards he’s set over the years.

What’s next?

It’s just about rediscovering his best form.

With Blues struggling as a team, Deeney will also be a leader in the dressing room that looks to guide the players through this tough period.

The international break has come at a welcome time for the club, and it’s down to Deeney and the squad to work hard in training and bounce back when they return to action against West Brom.