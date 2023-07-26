Highlights Maxime Colin confirms his departure from Birmingham City after six years and 253 games played, expressing gratitude to the club, staff, players, and fans.

Former teammates, such as Troy Deeney and Dion Sanderson, respond with messages of support and affection for Colin.

John Eustace, Birmingham boss, expressed his desire for Colin to stay, praising his professionalism and performance on and off the pitch.

Maxime Colin has penned his farewell message to Birmingham City supporters after six years at St Andrew's - with former teammates Troy Deeney and Dion Sanderson among the first to respond.

Colin has made more than 250 appearances for Blues since joining in a multi-million-pound deal from Brentford in August 2017 but leaves after his contract expired at the end of June.

Birmingham confirmed when they published their retained list in May that the Frenchman was on course to leave the club but given John Eustace had made it clear he was keen for the defender to stay on, there may well have been hope among parts of the fan base that new terms could be agreed to ensure that his time in the Second City didn't have to come to an end.

Maxime Colin's message to fans

But Colin has now confirmed that he will indeed be leaving the club this summer.

The 31-year-old has taken to Instagram to pen an emotionally charged message to all the club staff, his former teammates, and the fans.

He said: "After 6 years and 253 games with the club, it’s time for me to say Au revoir.

"It hasn’t always been an easy ride, but I’ve always given my everything for the blue shirt and have worn it with a lot of pride. The whole club showed resilience through the tough times and brighter days are ahead.

"A massive thank you to all the staff, players and every member of Birmingham City for being a part of my journey during the different seasons. I’m very grateful to have met people I can now call friends.

"And last but not least, thanks to the fans for allowing me to be a part of this great club. The city has welcomed me and my family from day one and I will forever be grateful for that support.

"I’m taking beautiful memories away with me. I wish the very best for the club in the future and will always be a bluenose 💙💙"

Former Birmingham teammates respond

A number of Colin's former teammates have been quick to respond to the Frenchman's message, including Deeney, who left Blues himself in the summer.

He said: "Maxiiii 💙"

Sanderson, fresh off his permanent move back to St Andrew's, has also had his say.

He replied: "Maxiiiii laddd❤️"

While there were also well wishes from others including...

Jeremie Bela: "🥺 you gone make me cry. All the best brother 🙏🏾💙"

Andreas Prierto: "Top mate👏"

Jordan James: "💙"

Kristian Pederson: "❤️"

What did John Eustace have to say about Maxime Colin's future?

Colin's departure is an interesting one given Eustace was clear that he wanted to keep the defender when asked about the situation in April.

The Blues boss told Birmingham Live: "He has been a magnificent player for us this season and over the years at Birmingham City. To reach 250 appearances is a fantastic achievement. He’s a true professional, he is a gentleman on and off the pitch, we have been really fortunate to have him at Birmingham over the course of the years.

“I would love him to stay, I am sure everyone would, I am sure that’s a decision he will have to make. From a professional point of view he has been different class. You can see his performances have been eight out of ten every week, he never lets you down and we could have done with a few more like him.”