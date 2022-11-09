Trippier, Wilson: All the latest Newcastle United team news ahead of EFL Cup clash v Palace

Newcastle United are in Carabao Cup action on Wednesday night as they face fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace at St James’ Park.

The Magpies head into the third round tie in excellent league form, currently sitting third in the top flight. Eddie Howe’s side, who have lost just one game all season, secured an emphatic 4-1 win at Southampton on Sunday. Miguel Almiron continued his fine recent form to open the scoring, before second half strikes from Chris Wood and Joe Willock put them firmly in control. Romain Perraud got a late consolation for the Saints, before Bruno Guimaraes added a fourth in injury time for the visitors.

With a home game against Chelsea to come at the weekend, Howe is likely to rest a number of his key players for the tie against the Eagles and give opportunities to other members of his squad.

The 44-year-old will be without defenders Paul Dummett and Emil Krafth, midfielder Matt Ritchie and record-signing striker Alexander Isak for the game.

However, Howe confirmed that defender Kieran Trippier, who was substituted in the second half on the South Coast, is fit and available. Meanwhile, striker Callum Wilson will be assessed after being forced off due to illness at half time.

“Callum has been feeling an illness for a few days so he’s a little bit run down and we will see how he is today. There’s no problems with Kieran,” Howe told Chronicle Live.

“It always looks more than it is when a physio comes on to the pitch. He was fine in the second half and it was my decision to take him off.

“No fresh injuries.”

Howe confirmed that he will make changes for the game, with the likes of Karl Darlow, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett, Ryan Fraser, Elliot Anderson and Wood all amongst those who could be handed starts. Joelinton also returns to the squad after missing the Southampton game due to suspension, further boosting the Magpies’ options.

Although he won’t be playing his strongest side, Howe says he will take the game against Patrick Vieira’s side incredibly seriously as he is “desperate” to do well in the competition and achieve his dream of bringing some silverware back the North East.

“We have a combination of a few situations. We have a lot of players that are eager to play and show their qualities,” Howe explained.

“We have a number of games this week. It is a very tight turnaround three games in six days.

“So we will try to make the right call for the team while acknowledging we are desperate to do well in the competition.

“I have to make those choices and get the balance of the team right.”

The Magpies will be looking to continue their outstanding form and progress to the next round of a competition they have not previously had much success in.