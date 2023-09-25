Newcastle United take on Manchester City at St James' Park in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Magpies come into the game off the back of their incredible 8-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, with goals from Sean Langstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak securing a club record Premier League away victory.

Eddie Howe's side are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, including an impressive 0-0 draw at AC Milan in the Champions League, and they currently sit eighth in the Premier League table.

Newcastle enjoyed success in the EFL Cup last season as they reached the final, but they suffered heartbreak as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley in February, meaning their wait for their first major trophy since 1955 continues.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Man City and they sit top of the Premier League table after winning their first six league games.

Pep Guardiola's side maintained their perfect record with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland put City firmly in control after 14 minutes, and despite Rodri's red card early in the second half, they held on for all three points.

City won four consecutive EFL Cups between 2018 and 2021, but having failed to reach the final in each of the last two seasons, Guardiola will be keen for his side to progress in the competition this campaign.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how Newcastle could line up against City.

GK: Martin Dubravka

Dubravka spent the first half of last season on loan at Man United, but he has regained his place as the Magpies' second-choice goalkeeper since his return to St James' Park in January.

Howe could opt to rest some of his key players in the EFL Cup with the Premier League and Champions League likely to take priority, so Dubravka could replace Nick Pope between the sticks.

RB: Tino Livramento

Kieran Trippier enjoyed an outstanding game against the Blades on Sunday as he provided three assists, but the 33-year-old is another player who could be rested in this one.

Livramento joined the Magpies for an initial £32 million from Southampton in August, and after two substitute appearances in the league, he could make his first start for the club.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Captain Lascelles has found it tough to break up the partnership of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman in recent years, and he has made just one substitute appearance so far this season.

However, Lascelles could replace Botman against City, with the Dutchman having only recently returned from injury.

CB: Fabian Schar

Schar has been an ever-present for the Magpies so far this season, starting every game in all competitions.

The 31-year-old is likely to start again against City alongside Lascelles at the heart of the defence.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall arrived at St James' Park on loan from Chelsea in August with an obligation to buy in a deal worth up to £35 million.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the Magpies as a substitute against the Blades on Sunday and he could be handed an opportunity from the start, although Matt Targett is another option at left-back.

CM: Sean Longstaff

Longstaff played a crucial role for Newcastle in the EFL Cup last season, scoring a brace in the 2-1 win over Southampton in the semi-final second leg to secure his side's place in the final.

After scoring his first goal of the campaign at the weekend, Longstaff will be hoping for more success in the competition this time around.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali has found himself on the bench for the last two league games, but he should come back into the team against City.

The Italian is still adapting to life at St James' Park following his £55 million move from AC Milan this summer, and this could be a useful opportunity to give him some much-needed minutes.

CM: Elliot Anderson

Anderson has established himself in the Magpies' first-team since returning from his impressive loan spell at Bristol Rovers last summer.

The 20-year-old has featured in all six games in all competitions so far this season and after starting the last two league games, he should be included in the line-up once again.

RW: Jacob Murphy

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Murphy, who has not featured in the league since the opening day of the campaign.

However, Murphy did start in the Champions League against AC Milan last week and he should be handed another opportunity against City.

ST: Callum Wilson

Howe is facing a tough decision on whether to start Wilson or Isak in the lone striker role against City.

Wilson is in excellent form having scored three goals in his last three league games, and the 31-year-old could get the nod for this one.

LW: Anthony Gordon

Gordon was introduced as a substitute after Harvey Barnes was forced off early on against the Blades on Sunday, and he produced one of his best performances in a Newcastle shirt so far.

With Howe admitting Barnes' injury "doesn't look too good", Gordon should come into the team from the start.