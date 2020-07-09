Triple Stoke City absentee list emerges as Leeds United clash looms

Stoke City look set to be without Joe Allen, Tom Edwards and Thibaud Verlinden for this evening’s clash with Leeds United, with Michael O’Neill looking to pick up a valuable away result as the Championship run-in looms.

The two sides are fighting very different battles in the Championship this season; Leeds are, of course, looking to get out of the second-tier, whilst Stoke are looking to retain their status in the division after a turbulent two years outside the Premier League.

O’Neill knows tonight’s clash is a tough one and as Leeds’ match preview has dropped, there’s confirmation that Stoke look like they will be without the likes of Allen, Edwards and Verlinden this evening.

Allen, 30, is the high-profile absentee, with the Welshman continuing on the sidelines this side of the EFL’s restart. His last appearance was in Stoke’s 5-1 victory over Hull City on March 7th.

For Edwards and Verlinden, their absence has been longer than Allen’s and that pair haven’t featured since the early part of 2020.

Heading into tonight’s meeting with Leeds, Stoke hover dangerously above the Championship’s bottom-three, but a win at Elland Road would put four points between themselves and Hull City.

The Verdict

This is a tough, tough clash for Stoke to overcome this evening, with Leeds having so much to play for in terms of promotion.

Allen would’ve been an ideal player for the big stage at Elland Road, but O’Neill’s side picked up a massive three points at the weekend against Barnsley and there’s a chance he might retain faith with the same XI.

However, backing up that performance in West Yorkshire will be tough for that group.

Thoughts? Let us know!