Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has confirmed that Mallik Wilks, Akin Famewo and George Byers are set to miss the remainder of the season.

Wilks has missed the previous two games with a calf injury, Famewo has been sidelined with a muscle injury picked up in the recent win at Bristol Rovers and influential midfielder Byers also suffered a muscle injury which has kept him out for almost two months.

But the trio are not expected to play any further part in the season, even if Wednesday were to reach the play-off final at the end of May.

The Owls are facing the prospect of the play-offs after their recent decline in form saw them drop out of the automatic promotion places.

Moore's side currently sit third in the table, four points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and five points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle and the pair could both secure promotion with victories on this weekend.

Darren Moore addresses Sheffield Wednesday injuries

Speaking ahead of Saturday's game against Shrewsbury Town, Moore confirmed that Josh Windass is back in training after over a month out with a foot injury, but revealed that Wilks, Famewo and Byers could miss the rest of the campaign.

"It's nice to see Josh back in training. We knew Akin Famewo sustained a muscle injury, and he'll be out now. Mallik had a successful operation, but he's out for the remainder of the season," Moore told the Yorkshire Post.

"We expect him (Byers) back in training the next couple of weeks. We still don't envisage him for this part of this season really."

Windass is the club's top scorer along with Michael Smith on 15 goals and Moore is hopeful he could be available for the trip to Shropshire.

"We are waiting on Josh, and it is down to how he feels. It's great to see him back on the pitch," Moore said.

"The best thing for me is him getting multi-directional movement and putting the load in him. The big thing is not seeing a reaction, and we haven't seen any as yet.

"He's trained, and we will wait and see again. If there's no reaction, and he feels good, we can look at it. Hopefully, he can be part of it, but we'll wait and see."

How big a blow are the latest injuries to Sheffield Wednesday?

There is no doubt the trio will be a big loss to Wednesday, with Byers' continued absence a significant blow.

It is no coincidence that the Owls' form began to decline when Byers and Windass sustained their injuries, such is their importance to the team.

However, Windass' return could be a game-changer for the Owls and Moore will be hoping to build up his fitness in the remaining two games.

Key players such as Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe have also made their comebacks in recent weeks to give Wednesday a much-needed boost ahead of the play-offs.