Triple Leeds United deal on the horizon amid suspension

Leeds United are prepared to work on securing short-term extensions to the loan deals of Ben White, Jack Harrison and Jean-Kevin Augustin, should the EFL season be extended into the summer, according to the Football Insider.

The Whites are currently sitting top of the Championship and with a seven point gap to third place Fulham, but they will now have to wait for the chance to seal their promotion to the Premier League with the season having been suspended until at least April 3rd, which could potentially mean the season does extend into the summer.

That would leave Leeds with five current loanees in the squad who could potentially be unavailable, although both Helder Costa and Ilan Meslier could be set to sign permanent deals anyway in the summer – and that would leave them with Harrison, White and Augustin whose deals could run out.

QUIZ: The Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Was John Charles' record goalscoring season higher or lower than 40 goals? Higher Lower

Leeds would really be needing to keep hold of those three, as they look to ensure that they secure promotion to the Premier League, and it is thought that the Whites could go about extending their loan deals on rolling contracts until the season is completed.

The verdict

This would certainly seem like an ideal and sensible solution to the prospect of potentially losing three important members of their squad should the season resume and be extended into the summer, when their contracts at the club would usually have come to an end.

You feel that Leeds could certainly not afford to lose the presence of White from their defence as they look to get over the line in the race for promotion, with the defender having been critical to their form throughout the season and emerging as one of the best players in the Championship.

Then there is Harrison who has become an influential part of their attack once again this season, and were he to depart it would really leave them short of options in the wide positions heading into what would be a crucial last few games of the campaign.

The need for an extension for Augustin would also be great, as Leeds need back up to Patrick Bamford in case he suffers any injury issues, and so Leeds’ plan to extend the deals of those players certainly appears to be a very sensible move by the club in that scenario.