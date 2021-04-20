Triple injury blow threatens Huddersfield Town as Barnsley fixture looms

Huddersfield Town will be without Pipa, Fraizer Campbell and potentially Harry Toffolo tomorrow when they take on Barnsley, whilst Alex Vallejo will continue to recover from concussion.

Carlos Corberan picked up a much-needed three points over the weekend, beating Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Pipa played through a niggling groin problem to help the Terriers to that win, whilst Campbell was forced from the field with a shoulder injury.

Toffolo returned to play for the first time since the draw with Luton Town, but given the short turnaround between fixtures, he becomes a doubt for this clash with Barnsley.

The Terriers will also be forced to continue without Vallejo, as he continues to recover from concussion following a blow to his head over the Easter weekend.

Corberan revealed to his press conference: “The problem that Pipa is managing means that he is not going to be available to play.

“Vallejo is going to continue out of the team. The medical advice is that the next two games, he’s not going to be in the team. He cannot head the ball, so we need to keep him out of the official games. He can do some training with the group, but without heading the ball, so that’s going to prevent him playing.

“Toffolo is one question mark because we need to see how he reacts. It would be a risk to have him in the starting XI because it’s something that we need to manage with him. We will follow the medical advice to see what is the best way with him and whether he can play just three days after the last game. We know his injury was a result of playing so many games in a row.

“Campbell is not going to be available, as he has an injury in his shoulder. We cannot expect to have him available until the Coventry game, so he’s going to be around two weeks out of the team.”

Despite losing potentially three of his starting line-up from the weekend, Corberan did have good news on both Carel Eiting and Josh Koroma following their respective long-term lay-offs.

Eiting has been back in training following a knee injury and could return to the squad, whilst Koroma is expected to be involved once more having made the bench in Nottingham over the weekend.

Corberan revealed: “We can add Eiting, who has been doing well in training and Josh Koroma also continues to be available to us.”

Huddersfield sit 20th in the Championship table, but have managed to open up an eight-point gap to the division’s relegation zone heading into the final four fixtures of the season.

Barnsley, meanwhile, are chasing play-off football and the chance to win promotion to the Premier League.