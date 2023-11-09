Highlights West Bromwich Albion is in a strong position in the Sky Bet Championship table, currently sitting in 5th place with 26 points.

Three key attacking players, John Swift, Josh Maja, and Daryl Dike, are on the comeback trail after injury layoffs. Their return will be a huge boost for the team.

West Brom has been solid defensively, conceding just two goals in the league since September. Adding the returning attackers will make their job of scoring goals a lot easier and strengthen their chances of promotion.

West Bromwich Albion appear to be set for a season in the play-off mix this year under manager Carlos Corberan.

Many will have tipped Albion as contenders for promotion at the start of the season given the wealth of talent they have in their squad and the manager they have in charge, and so far it looks as though they could well be in the fight.

Indeed, they've done well so far this season, and they're set for a triple boost attack-wise that should only strengthen their chances...

Where are West Bromwich Albion in the Sky Bet Championship table?

West Brom attacking trio on the comeback trail

As per a video on Albion's social channels earlier this week, all three of John Swift, Josh Maja and Daryl Dike are back in training after respective injury lay-offs.

Dike has been out since April with a ruptured Achilles, whilst both Swift and Maja have featured this year but have been out since October and September respectively.

All are back running - though away from the main group for now - and the latter pair could in fact be involved soon after the next international break.

Naturally, this will be seen as a huge boost for the Baggies...

Returning attackers could take Albion to next level

Since September 23rd and a 0-0 draw with Millwall, West Brom have conceded just two goals in the league which is a fabulous record and achievement.

Keeping it tight at the back is a secret to success when it comes to challenging for promotion but you naturally need goals at the other end.

More often than not, Albion have had it in them in recent weeks to still win games but being able to add Dike, Swift, and Maja to their ranks once more is going to make their job a hell of a lot easier.

Dike's time at Albion has obviously been punctuated severely by injury but we know what he can do, with him getting eight goals in 26 appearances across all competitions last year as per Transfermarkt.

Swift is showing why he's regarded as one of the best in his position in the league this year, meanwhile, with him bagging six goals and setting up another before his own injury lay-off last month - rekindling that form would be an obvious boost to WBA.

Finally, Maja is another talented forward that will surely have his part to play for Albion.

He's been restricted to sub appearances so far for the club this year but we know what talent he has from his time at Sunderland, and he is another fine option to have among an array of attacking Albion options.

Indeed, Albion are in fine fettle and are soon going to be able to add three top attacking talents back to their squad - it's something Carlos Corberan will be really pleased about.

Things are looking rosy for West Brom at the moment, then, and they could well be one of the sides to watch over the Christmas period.