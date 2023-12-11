Highlights Birmingham City's frustrating away record continues as they suffer their eighth straight loss outside of St Andrew's.

Wayne Rooney's team is struggling with defensive and offensive issues, conceding too many goals and failing to convert opportunities.

The next three games will be crucial for Birmingham's fortunes, with potential relegation looming and Rooney's job possibly on the line.

It was another night of frustration as far as Birmingham City were concerned, as Wayne Rooney's side suffered their eighth straight loss away from St Andrew's on Friday as they went down 2-0 in a West Midlands Derby at the CBS Arena.

To rub salt into the further gaping wounds in B9, it was former Aston Villa academy product Callum O'Hare who proved to be the difference maker in Coventry's success with a goal either side of the interval.

Now, as we edge closer to a period where the Blues are in action six times between now and New Year's Day, the pressure has further increased on Wayne Rooney.

Here's why the next trio of Championship games could prove to be fortune defining for the former Manchester United legend.

Same old frustrations for Birmingham

There's no denying that the squad which Rooney inherited had a number of individuals capable of producing moments, which Siriki Dembele exemplified against Blackburn Rovers where yet again, Birmingham suffered defeat on the road despite creating 26 openings.

The issue was also laid bare for all to see in Coventry on Friday night, where 13 attempts were mustered up, but only six were on target, leaving the Sky Blues with the opportunity to punish criminal defending for the first goal as O'Hare got round three men before poking past John Ruddy.

This led to Rooney's post-match interview highlighting the same areas which haven't improved during his nine games in the dugout.

"We have to be better defending in the box. We're conceding too many goals," Rooney told the BBC.

"We had two players marking one man in the area. We can't keep doing that.

"And we were snatching at shots from 20-25 yards, when all the work we have been doing is about probing and trying to get in the box." He concluded.

"Fortunate" against lowly outfits

It can be argued that the first run of fixtures that came Rooney's way weren't favourable despite Birmingham sitting in sixth at the time John Eustace was dismissed in order to make way for the England icon's arrival under the new ownership.

However, it's obvious that the players are currently stagnating, especially at the top end of the pitch. Out of the Blues' trio of senior strikers, only Jay Stansfield has found the net under his management, doing so twice against Southampton and Ipswich, before firing blanks in the subsequent quintet of matches which have followed.

In his only victory, Rooney's side were far from convincing against lowly Sheffield Wednesday regardless of their own improvements under Danny Rohl, before a "fortunate" draw at home to managerless Rotherham, who shipped nine goals in their two away games prior to visiting the Second City.

Next three games are massive for Birmingham City

It's to his and the squad's fortune that they have two games in the space of five days to attempt to turn the corner, before what is now a pivotal clash against Plymouth Argyle on December 23rd.

If results were to go against the Blues in the upcoming round of midweek matches, they could sit just one point ahead of the relegation zone. The signs are also fairly ominous as they face a Cardiff side who have the Indian sign in this fixture - undefeated in the last 10 meetings.

Many outsiders will then view the next home game against Leicester City as a write-off, but Blues can draw inspiration from Sheffield Wednesday's battling performance which earned a point against the runaway leaders, which all things considered, could almost feel like a moral victory given the nosedive down the standings.

The most pivotal is the fixture at Home Park, with both sides' position in the table now looking precarious, as QPR in particular have picked up form under Marti Cifuentes.

However, Birmingham have the edge over Argyle so far this season, defeating them in August through Stansfield's 94th minute winner in a 2-1 success.

A respectable points return in these upcoming fixtures could just about give Rooney enough time to stamp his authority in the upcoming transfer window. Anything different and he could be facing dismissal.