Bristol City

Trio ruled out of key Bristol City transfer pursuit

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bristol City are prioritising a centre-back signing this summer, but Alfie Mawson, Daniel Ayala and Ben Gibson have been ruled out of filling that void in Dean Holden’s squad.  

Holden is shaping his group for the upcoming Championship season, with this the manager’s first full campaign in-charge at Ashton Gate.

Naturally at this time, focus is on the transfer window and it’s become clear that the Robins are chasing defensive recruits.

However, Gregor MacGregor at Bristol Live has offered an update and ruled out a number of potential signings.

It appears that Mawson from Fulham will not be an option to the Robins and neither will Burnley outcast Gibson.

Ayala is a free agent following his long stint with Middlesbrough, but the Robins will not be moving to sign the 29-year-old Spaniard either.

There are a host of centre-back options available at Bristol City, but as MacGregor states, there’s a preference on signing someone to play on the left of a two-man or three-man unit.

Both Mawson and Gibson are predominantly left-footed, whilst Ayala is a right-footed centre-back, albeit with a history of playing on his ‘unnatural’ side.

The Verdict  

One thing about all these players is that they’d be very expensive options for a Championship side in the current climate.

Mawson and Gibson are likely on Premier League salaries, whilst Ayala will be looking for a decent pay day despite being a free agent.

Ultimately, not one of that three feels like they suit the Robins, who will surely have other suitable candidates lined up.

Thoughts? Let us know!


