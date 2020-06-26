Trio back in contention for Charlton squad against QPR

As confirmed on Charlton’s official website, Jake Forster-Caskey, Andre Green and George Lapslie are all in contention this weekend to be part of the Addicks’ squad against QPR.

The men from The Valley go into this clash with the Hoops on the back of a huge 1-0 win against Hull City and if they can win again this weekend they will have done themselves a real favour as they look to get themselves safe from the drop into League One.

And, as per Charlton’s official match preview, it’s been revealed the trio are back in contention this weekend ahead of the game.

Green and Forster-Caskey missed the match with slight fitness niggles but are declared ready for this one whilst Lapslie missed out as he welcomed the birth of his first child last weekend.

The Addicks’ squad is looking the healthiest it has in a while, and now it’s up to them to get the job done in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

Some good news for Charlton who will look to use every option that they have got between now and the end of the season.

Bowyer hasn’t had much in terms of rotational capability this season but he has got a fair few players to call upon now and he’ll be hoping that helps the Addicks to safety.