Trialists, Leeds pursuit, Ince revelation: The latest Reading FC news headlines you might have missed

Reading Football Club are operating under extremely difficult circumstances this summer.

The Royals are having to abide by a strict plan in accordance with the EFL following their breach of profit and sustainability rules that they received a points deduction for last season.

Recently, it was also revealed that the club can not spend the transfer fees that they receive on new signings.

With the above being said, the club have managed to make some moves this summer, bringing in the likes of Joe Lumley and Tyrese Fornah on loan, whilst picking up Tom Ince for free.

It seems, then, that there is business out there to be done, even in the most difficult of circumstances.

With that in mind, here are the latest Reading FC headlines that you might have missed.

Trialists

A number of players are currently on trial with Reading in an attempt to earn a first-team contract, it has emerged.

That is according to BerkshireLive, who report that eight players are training in the hope of earning themselves a Royals’ contract.

These players include former Coventry City winger Jodi Jones, former Cardiff and Preston player Josh Murphy, and ex-Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham.

Certainly some interesting names for boss Paul Ince to consider.

Leeds hope?

It was claimed recently that an agreement between Leeds United and Millwall had been agreed for the loan of Jamie Shackleton.

Shackleton has been a reported target of the Royals this summer, so, naturally, this came as a blow.

However, it has emerged that no agreement has yet been finalised, potentially meaning that the Royals still have a chance.

It does appear, though, that at the very least, Millwall are leading the race to secure the young midfielder.

Indeed, this is one to watch in the coming days and weeks.

Ince revelation

Speaking after the club’s 2-0 defeat to Benfica over this weekend, Paul Ince revealed that he was looking for an out and out left back in the market this summer.

The Royals boss, though, admitted it was not easy.

He told BerkshireLive: “Tom McIntyre can play left-back but ultimately you want an out and out left-back.”

“We are looking but it’s not easy.

“It’s difficult to get players in but we need to get a move on. We have to try and get strength in depth. We’re trying to get the right people in, the right characters with quality to take the club forward.”

With not just under three weeks to go until the Royals kick off their Championship campaign against Blackpool, Ince and those in charge of the transfer decisions at the Select Car Leasing Stadium are certainly up against it.