Trevor Sinclair reveals club interest in Brentford star

Former England defender Trevor Sinclair has said that one of his former clubs are interested in Brentford forward Ollie Watkins.

The 24-year-old has been in an excellent form this season and has scored 22 goals from his 37 appearances so far.

Watkins started his career at Exeter City before moving to the Bees in 2017, where he has scored 43 goals in total.

As a result of his impressive scoring feats in recent years he has attracted plenty of attention and Sinclair hinted that one of his former clubs could be interested.

“I believe one of my former clubs are looking at him,” he told Talksport (via HITC)

“He’s not a young player, he’s got great experience. He’s a great kid, he’s got that ambition and he knows there’s a bright future for him. If he did get the move (to the Premier League) would he be able to step up to the international squad?”

Sinclair played for a host of clubs during his nearly 20-year career at the top level, but was most notably associated with West Ham United.

The verdict

It is no surprise to see clubs interested in Watkins and by reading into what Sinclair has said, it is likely West Ham are the former club interested.

However, with David Moyes’ side still battling relegation and the Bees chasing promotion, Watkins should take his time before deciding on a move.

He has made it clear that he wants to play in the Premier League and provided the season gets back underway in time, he has every chance of achieving that goal.