Trevor Sinclair makes Liam Rosenior claim as he takes over Derby County

Trevor Sinclair believes Liam Rosenior needs to bring in an assistant coach to aid his efforts as the new Derby County manager.

The 37-year old has stepped into the role having worked alongside Wayne Rooney during his 18 months in charge at Pride Park.

But Rooney confirmed his exit from the Rams earlier the month, which has seen the former defender take over the role on an interim basis.

The team is preparing for life in League One as the club’s administrators continue to seek a new owner.

Speaking on Talksport, the former winger shared his belief that Rosenior needs to prove himself in the coming weeks in order to earn the role on a permanent basis.

The 49-year old believes new owners coming in will be a big boost to the supporters, but that if Rosenior wants to succeed then he should bring in an experienced coach for him to work together with.

“He’s got to earn it,” Sinclair said, via Derbyshire Live.

“The work that he has done with Wayne Rooney and the experience he has of the troubled times at Derby will hold him in good stead.

“Getting a new owner in is massive news for Derby fans. I am really delighted for them.

“I hope it gets released soon that this has been confirmed because if it is then that’s a foundation.

“They can move forward as a club. People have said he has been given a green light to go and do a little bit of business for signings and things like that.

“Obviously, things are close. I’d like to see someone with a bit more experience go in there as number two and just support him. A lot of managers who are young do this.”

Literally 99% of Derby County supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Derby County founded? 1880 1884 1886 1890

Derby’s season gets underway in a little over a month as the team faces Oxford United on July 30 at home.

The Verdict

Rooney had little experience when he took over as Derby manager and excelled with Rosenior alongside him.

So that shows experience isn’t everything and the 37-year old can be a success without an older head to keep him in check.

The appointment of Rooney’s former assistant also makes a lot of sense, as that continuity makes for a good platform given the former Everton and Manchester United player did a good job with Derby.

The players all also seem to like Rosenior, and that positive dressing room atmosphere has been vital in such a difficult period of turmoil at Pride Park.