Trevor Sinclair makes bold Nottingham Forest prediction

Trevor Sinclair believes that Nottingham Forest can win the play-offs, if the club can make it there.

Sinclair has claimed that Forest have the talent and momentum with them and that if they can earn a top six league finish then there is every reason they can win the play-offs.

Speaking on Talksport this morning, the pundit predicted Steve Cooper’s side to earn promotion to the Premier League.

This has come in the wake of Forest’s rousing 4-1 victory over Leicester City last weekend.

“Forest were absolutely unbelievable. The atmosphere was amazing. Forest were excellent,” said Sinclair, via Nottingham Forest News.

“If they can get themselves in the play-off places before the end of the season I’d expect them to beat anyone in the Championship.

“They were bottom when Steve Cooper took over and I can see them going up if they get into the top six.”

Forest have now claimed two Premier League scalps on their route to the FA Cup Fifth Round.

Their first came when they beat Arsenal 1-0 at the City Ground, courtesy of a Lewis Grabban goal.

They have since knocked out the holders, their local rivals Leicester, to earn a fixture against Huddersfield Town on March 2.

Meanwhile, in the Championship, Cooper has taken Forest from the bottom of the table right into play-off contention.

The Reds are now only two points outside the top six, with 17 games still remaining in the season.

Next up is a trip to Ewood Park to face second place Blackburn Rovers this evening.

The Verdict

Forest have shown their cup-tie credentials with two massive wins in the FA Cup, so if they can translate those performances to the play-offs they will be unstoppable.

But first they have to get there and that will require more consistency than they have shown as late.

While they have gone on small winning runs, they still have the odd slip up that has prevented them from taking advantage of other results elsewhere.

They still have a great squad and momentum is with them, so they are still one of the firm favourites to finish in the top six this season.