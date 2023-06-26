TalkSport pundit Trevor Sinclair has revealed that James Maddison must continue to develop his game if he was to join Tottenham, as interest between the North London club and Newcastle United continues.

The 26-year-old has been locked in a transfer battle between the two Premier League sides for a handful of weeks, after becoming a dead certainty to leave Leicester following relegation, and new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu is said to admire the talents of Maddison.

What has Trevor Sinclair said about James Maddison?

Speaking live on TalkSport on Saturday, the former England international and seasoned Premier League forward spoke highly of the sought-after playmaker, believing that he can offer Spurs a different dimension after an underwhelming season.

“Historically Tottenham have always had a ball-playing midfielder.

“Someone who can hold onto the ball, who is technical, can look after it and try things, not be too safe, and I think that’s James Maddison.

“I think he would be a massive addition for them, for anyone in the league as a squad player, but for Spurs I think he could go right in there and be a starter.”

Maddison is the subject of transfer interest from Spurs and Newcastle, reportedly.

Despite Maddison's well known quality, Sinclair continued by stating that he must improve areas of his game due to what will be a new style of play under Postecoglu next season.

“From what I hear, Ange Postecoglou impresses him,”

“But he’s got to understand that if he wants to play for Postecoglou at Spurs, he’s got to work off the ball as well, not just on it.

“That’s an area where I feel if he wants to get to the next level he could work harder off the ball, so if he wants to go and work for Postecoglou he’s got to put in the hard yards.”

What is the latest in the race between Spurs and Newcastle?

Leicester have placed a value on their star player at £60m, according to the Leicester Mercury, but reports this morning from the same publication suggest that when Spurs are to make an initial enquiry to the Foxes, they will cut their offer to half of the set price as the big fee could delay the 26-year-old's expected exit from the King Power Stadium.

Regardless of whether this happens, Tottenham are still said to lead the race for Maddison as Newcastle set their sights on a deal for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali.

Sky Sports also report that if the Geordies are to complete the signing of the Italian, it decreases their chances of acquiring Maddison due to potential concerns over Financial Fair Play.