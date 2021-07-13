Trevoh Chalobah to West Brom: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

West Brom will be targeting a strong transfer window this summer.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Baggies will be looking to strengthen their squad where possible, in order to push for a swift return to the top-flight of English football.

New manager Valerien Ismael has already brought in midfielder Alex Mowatt from his former club Barnsley, while a loan move for Brighton centre back Matt Clarke appears to be close.

Another player West Brom are reportedly targeting is Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah.

Reports had previously claimed that a deal to bring the 22-year-old to The Hawthorns, although it has subsequently been suggested that at least one Premier League club is now interested in the midfielder.

So what would it mean for West Brom if they were to complete a deal for Chalobah this summer?

Here, we’ve weighed that up with a look at some of the questions that might arise from those links.

Would he be a good signing?

It does seem like Chalobah would be a good recruit for the Baggies.

While he may not have ever got a chance at Stamford Bridge, the sheer fact he has been recruited by Chelsea, and been on their books for so long, highlights the potential he possesses.

Indeed, having previously impressed on loan in the Championship with Huddersfield and Ipswich, while also spending a spell in the French top-flight with Lorient last season, you do feel he should be capable of making an impact at The Hawthorns.

Add to that the fact that at his age he has plenty of time remaining in his career, setting him up to be an asset for years to come, and this does seem like it would be a useful piece of business for West Brom to do.

Would he start?

I would expect Chalobah to feature regularly if he joins West Brom.

Despite the signing of Mowatt, the departures of Okay Yokuslu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles following the end of their loan deals, as well as the sales of Rekeem Harper and Sam Field, means there are spaces in the Baggies’ midfield to be filled.

It is also worth noting that West Brom may need to guarantee game time for Chalobah, if they are to convince him to make this move amid interest from the Premier League.

With that in mind, you would imagine Chalobah to start consistently for West Brom is he joins, just as he did during those previous loan spells at this level.

What would he bring?

You do feel as though Chalobah would have a fair amount to offer if he does join the Baggies.

As has already been mentioned, the midfielder has previously demonstrated his ability to make an impact in the Championship.

Indeed, having missed out on the chance to play in the Premier League with for Chelsea, you do imagine he would arrive at The Hawthorns with plenty of motivation and incentive to win promotion this season.

It is also worth noting that his versatility, which means he can play in defence as well as midfield, will also be useful for Ismael’s side, meaning this could be a very productive signing for the Baggies if they are able to get it done.