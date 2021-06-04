‘Tremendous’, ‘That has cheered me up’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans are delighted as fresh player agreement announced

Blackburn have confirmed that exciting youngster Joe Rankin-Costello has signed a new contract that will keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old was handed his first-team league debut by Tony Mowbray in January last year and he has kept himself in the picture since thanks to a host of impressive performances for the team.

Rankin-Costello featured in 14 Championship fixtures this season, with injuries halting his progress at times.

Nevertheless, he is seen as a top talent to emerge from the club’s academy and Rovers announced on their official site today that he had agreed fresh terms that will see the player commit his long-term future to the club.

As you would expect, the news went down very well with the support, who expect Rankin-Costello to play a prominent role in the XI moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the player update from Twitter…

