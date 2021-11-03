‘Tremendous performance’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as player shines against Bristol City

Birmingham City ran out as comfortable 3-0 winners against Bristol City last night, in what was an excellent team performance.

The victory means that it is three successive wins for Lee Bowyer’s side, and subsequently, they have jumped up the table to 13th.

Despite still operating in the second half of the Championship table, The Blues are now a mere two points from the play-off positions, with the top-six race becoming extremely exciting at present.

Riley McGree’s deflected effort from 30 yards out completely wrong-footed Dan Bentley in the Bristol City goal, firing the host into a 14th minute lead.

Scott Hogan doubled the advantage when he slotted past the onrushing Bentley, after reacting first to Troy Deeney’s flick-on.

The points were sealed when Jordan Graham’s pinpoint cross from the right-wing was met by Gary Gardner, with his header finding the bottom corner.

It was Graham’s performance that got a lot of Birmingham fans talking after the game, as well as many other players.

But, with the winger’s game time being rather limited thus far, it was a performance that proved that he can be an integral part of what remains of this season.

Here, we take a look at how some Birmingham fans reacted to Graham’s performance last night…

Well played again sir 👏👏👏👏 — Rob smith (@Robsmit78991021) November 3, 2021

Legend 💙 — Justin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JustinSomers7) November 2, 2021

Cov Cafu — Miles 🧞 (@GarringtonMiles) November 2, 2021

You are different gravy son 💪#KRO — blue machine (@justinj11425645) November 2, 2021

Tremendous performance against Jordan, finally got to see you love tonight and you didn't disappoint. Keep up the great work and keep right on 💙 — Andy Daniel (@AndyD68) November 2, 2021

We was that good that graham don’t even get a mention — Ben🥤 (@benwilson29) November 3, 2021

Feel dirty not giving it to Troy after that performance, nor Hogan or Graham for their hard work and quality deliveries… But George Friend was an absolute colossus and slightly edged it. 👏 — Blues Analytics (@BluesAnalytics_) November 3, 2021