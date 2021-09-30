Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Luton Town

‘Tremendous’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Luton Town fans react to recent events v Coventry City

Published

1 hour ago

on

Many Luton Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s resounding 5-0 home win over Coventry City at Kenilworth Road last night. 

Braces from Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick along with a solitary strike from Luke Berry helped the Hatters to an easy three points in the end against one of the Sky Bet Championship’s form sides.

That result sees Luton move up to ninth place at the time of writing, with Nathan Jones and his side now sure to be looking for the team to find some much needed consistency in their results after a mixed start to the campaign.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Luton Town faithful to react to the result, with many taking to social media to give their views on the performance recently.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Luton ran out 5-0 winners.


