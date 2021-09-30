‘Tremendous’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Luton Town fans react to recent events v Coventry City

Many Luton Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s resounding 5-0 home win over Coventry City at Kenilworth Road last night.

Braces from Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick along with a solitary strike from Luke Berry helped the Hatters to an easy three points in the end against one of the Sky Bet Championship’s form sides.

That result sees Luton move up to ninth place at the time of writing, with Nathan Jones and his side now sure to be looking for the team to find some much needed consistency in their results after a mixed start to the campaign.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Luton Town faithful to react to the result, with many taking to social media to give their views on the performance recently.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Luton ran out 5-0 winners.

I’ve been waiting for ages to say this. When we click we will score a hatful. Tonight is that night. What a performance. #COYH — Arron (@yeaitsarronbaby) September 29, 2021

Possibly the most complete Luton Town performance I’ve seen in a long while 🤩 #COYH — Rob Higgens (@Rob_Higgens) September 29, 2021

Total Football Luton 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡

Bottle the feeling lads, pop the cork again Saturday please — James Gillespie (@JM11_GEE) September 29, 2021

And that's what happens when you put away your chances 🤍🧡 — Grant_hh37 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🧡🤍 (@GrantTheHatter) September 29, 2021

CMON BOYS YOU DID US PROUD THANK YOU I LOVE THIS CLUB — ً (@LTFC__) September 29, 2021

GET INNNNN enjoyed that — Karen ⚽️🍫 (@KrobertsonKaren) September 29, 2021

We’re actually so good — 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲 (@TraceTrace04) September 29, 2021

Outstanding — Jevon gradley (@Jevon_gradley) September 29, 2021

Massive massive! The best team performance I have seen in a long time! https://t.co/C1P7Gq2op5 — lee stratford (@leemus24) September 29, 2021