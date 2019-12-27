Connect with us

‘Tremendous’, ‘Our saviour’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to player’s sensational performance

Reading recorded a vital 1-0 win over QPR on Boxing Day as they moved up to 15th in the Championship table.

It was the Royals’ third successive clean sheet, as they begin to show their prowess at the back. Goalkeeper Rafael was excellent throughout and made a number of outstanding saves to keep Reading in front.

The Brazilian shot-stopper even managed to stop one with his forehead in truly remarkable fashion. His saves gave the Royals a well-earned three points as they climbed even further away from any potential relegation danger.

Rafael signed from Sampdoria in the summer, and will be hoping that he can carry on his fine form with just five sides in the division conceding less goals in the league than Reading this season.

Another clean sheet went down well with the crowd, and here are how Reading supporters reacted to Rafael’s fantastic performance…

