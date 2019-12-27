Reading recorded a vital 1-0 win over QPR on Boxing Day as they moved up to 15th in the Championship table.

It was the Royals’ third successive clean sheet, as they begin to show their prowess at the back. Goalkeeper Rafael was excellent throughout and made a number of outstanding saves to keep Reading in front.

The Brazilian shot-stopper even managed to stop one with his forehead in truly remarkable fashion. His saves gave the Royals a well-earned three points as they climbed even further away from any potential relegation danger.

Rafael signed from Sampdoria in the summer, and will be hoping that he can carry on his fine form with just five sides in the division conceding less goals in the league than Reading this season.

Another clean sheet went down well with the crowd, and here are how Reading supporters reacted to Rafael’s fantastic performance…

Can you get 100% in this Reading FC quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Reading finish in the 2018/2019 season? 21st 20th 17th 18th

Swifty take a bow! Rafael also with some tremendous saves! Great to have 3 points as we climb the table. URZZZZ⚪🔵 #readingfc — RFC (@AdamH1871) December 26, 2019

Now going to pray to Rafael and his head 5 times a day #readingfc — Kieran Wylie (@Kingkj39) December 26, 2019

In the pub after getting back from the game. Not a brilliant performance but a quality result regardless. Swift scored one of the best goals of the season. Rafael then produced two of the best saves I've ever seen. Just sensational, what a signing he's been #readingfc — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) December 26, 2019

Rafael shaping to be our best singing from the summer. Absolute brick wall these last few games #readingfc — t w (@WaltersWears) December 26, 2019

Swifty with the madness for a massive 3 points, Rafael our saviour again and Morro with a goal line clearance, off home to watch it again off the sky box, beautiful feeling CMON URZ!!! #readingfc — ElmParkRoyals (@ElmParkRoyals) December 26, 2019

The save that pinged off Rafael’s head, a marvellous moment! — IanM (@IanM1871) December 26, 2019

Great fight shown from Reading to hold onto the lead. Defended brilliantly. Rafael with some world class saves. One bit of a top quality from John Swift won the game. 3 points and up to 15th. Merry Christmas. #readingfc — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) December 26, 2019