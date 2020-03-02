Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Treats us like fools’, ‘Mind games’ – Many Bristol City fans frustrated by latest Lee Johnson claim

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has made a mysterious claim about the motivation behind the number of changes he has made to his team selection this season, which has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the South West club.

The Robins winless run extended to four games on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Johnson reverted to a 4-4-2 for the visit to the Den, which had early success as City dominated the first 20 minutes and took a deserved lead through Pedro Pereira.

The Robins seemed to fade as the game wore on, however, and the Lions grabbed an equaliser shortly after the break through Matt Smith.

Neither side were able to find a winner and the game ended even, meaning both sides moved one point closer to the top six.

Johnson was pressed on why he had tinkered with his team so much this season after the game and provided something of a mysterious reply.

He told the Bristol Post: “You won’t believe what’s happened to us this year; there’s three books, let alone one, and one day, maybe in five years’ time, that’ll all come out.”

Many City fans appear to have lost their patience with the 38-year-old coach and were left particularly frustrated by his latest comments.

Lots of them took to Twitter to vent their annoyance.

Read the reaction of Robins supporters here:


Article title: 'Treats us like fools', 'Mind games' – Many Bristol City fans frustrated by latest Lee Johnson claim

