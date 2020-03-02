‘Treats us like fools’, ‘Mind games’ – Many Bristol City fans frustrated by latest Lee Johnson claim

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has made a mysterious claim about the motivation behind the number of changes he has made to his team selection this season, which has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the South West club.

The Robins winless run extended to four games on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Johnson reverted to a 4-4-2 for the visit to the Den, which had early success as City dominated the first 20 minutes and took a deserved lead through Pedro Pereira.

The Robins seemed to fade as the game wore on, however, and the Lions grabbed an equaliser shortly after the break through Matt Smith.

Neither side were able to find a winner and the game ended even, meaning both sides moved one point closer to the top six.

Johnson was pressed on why he had tinkered with his team so much this season after the game and provided something of a mysterious reply.

He told the Bristol Post: “You won’t believe what’s happened to us this year; there’s three books, let alone one, and one day, maybe in five years’ time, that’ll all come out.”

Many City fans appear to have lost their patience with the 38-year-old coach and were left particularly frustrated by his latest comments.

Lots of them took to Twitter to vent their annoyance.

Read the reaction of Robins supporters here:

Surely the fans should have information on what has been going on? Every week we guess and make our own minds up on what is happening, That leads to constant negativity and frustration aimed at the team and staff, We don’t spend our hard earned money to be kept in the dark. — Paullllll (@RedCity91982991) March 1, 2020

“The way I picked the team was based on players who have been here a while and understand how we play so there were no excuses.” I mean this just makes no sense straight away. If this is the case why wait until now. What’s he’s been doing the rest of the season? Names out a hat? — CitySlicker (@ObsessedCity) March 1, 2020

He treats us like fools come on it’s been dire since the start of season and home form for 2 seasons.. He hasn’t got a excuse really because he’s had the tools to do a job.. — Andy Wareham (@AndyWare77) March 1, 2020

One of the worst statements I’ve ever heard. A whole lot of absolutely nothing. — George Banks. 🍃 (@TheAnomaly73) March 1, 2020

Heard his Dad say exactly the same….

Shortly before he left🤔🤔 — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) March 1, 2020

Why the mind games…….come out and say whatever you have to say! — sam purnell (@itsthemule) March 1, 2020

I think he is losing the plot he is a tinkerman plain and simple and when it’s not going his way he just changes the names and then throws them under the bus. Else don’t have this “identity “ and if any fan actually knows what it is please enlighten the rest of us uneducated — Trevor Hartnett (@trevhartnett74) March 1, 2020

Absolute nonsense — Matthew Clarke (@MJC187) March 1, 2020