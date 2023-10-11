With both of their main rivals in the form of Burnley and Blackpool now in different divisions, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End are back to having each other as enemies for the season.

Despite the short distance between the two sides, the contest is often overshadowed by their own greater derby matches, but their two contests in the 2023-24 season are going to be much looked forward to.

But how would a combined Rovers and Lilywhites starting 11 look as of the 2023-24 season? FLW takes a look into which players from each side would make it.

GK: Freddie Woodman

With Blackburn's summer signing Leopold Wahlstedt not showing anything really yet of substance, it's hard not to pick Woodman here.

The North End stopper kept 17 clean sheets in his first season at Deepdale and he's probably only going to get better as well as he appaers to make top saves in most matches.

CB: Dom Hyam

In general so far this season, Blackburn's defence has been more leaky that expected, but on his best day Hyam is a very good Championship defender.

Signed from Coventry City last summer, the 27-year-old has been a rock usually for Rovers and was one of the first names on the team-sheet as they nearly got to the play-offs last season.

CB: Liam Lindsay

Lindsay has often divided opinion during his time at North End, and he does have some weak spots such as his real lack of pace.

However, if he is put in the middle of a back three, his heading abilities and last-ditch tackles are very important and it can be hard to get past him as a striker.

The Scot also provides an aerial threat at set pieces, as evidenced by his two goals already in 2023-24.

CB: Andrew Hughes

Providing balance to the back three would be Hughes, who when he can keep fit provides a good overlapping option and a good left-footed delivery.

Hughes wins his fair share of aerial battles as well and at the age of 31 still has plenty to give at Championship level.

RWB: Brad Potts

Joe Rankin-Costello did have a purple patch at right-back for Rovers last season, but in terms of consistency in that area of the pitch, Potts has been a real improver for North End.

Potts filled the wing-back position when Ryan Lowe arrived nearly two years ago and he hasn't given it up since, and he's improved much of his game including his dribbling and his actual deliveries.

LWB: Harry Pickering

With North End lacking a strong option on the left-hand side of the pitch, Rovers left-back Pickering makes it into the starting 11.

Pickering was a consistent starter under Jon Dahl Tomasson last season and has been again so far in 2023-24, although with just one goal and two assists to his name last year there is probably an aim to provide more in the final third.

CM: Ben Whiteman

Blackburn and North End have plenty of good midfield options, but one of the most consistent of the last two years has been Whiteman.

Since signing for PNE in January 2021 from Doncaster Rovers, Whiteman has sat deep in the starting 11 but still provided a goal threat on a regular occasion.

CM: Adam Wharton

The likes of Ali McCann and Lewis Travis have missed out here as Wharton's talent cannot be denied.

Still a teenager, Wharton isn't fully consistent yet but when he's good, he's really good and he's taken many Championship matches by the scruff of the neck already.

Before too long, the 19-year-old will have signed for a Premier League club if Rovers cannot get back there, and Blackburn will profit heavily from his sale.

CAM: Duane Holmes

In truth, both clubs' striker options have either flattered to deceive over the years or they have something to prove, like Milutin Osmajic of PNE and Emil Riis when he returns from his knee injury.

Therefore, attacking midfielders have been selected, and Holmes is a player who has had a lively start at Deepdale since his summer acquisition.

The USA international has already scored three times and assisted a further three goals in 12 matches in all competitions, adding more impetus and pace to North End's options in the final third.

CAM: Arnor Sigurdsson

Blackburn fans had to wait longer than they hoped to see Sigurdsson's debut, but the Icelandic winger is proving to be a real hit.

Sigurdsson has scored four times already in five appearances since his temporary move from CSKA Moscow, adding to his tally with a brace against Queens Park Rangers this past weekend, and it's not known just how good he may be at Championship level.

ST: Sammie Szmodics

Having scored seven times in league action already for Blackburn, it's hard not to put Szmodics in here as a false nine.

The 28-year-old has stepped up to the goalscoring plate for Rovers, bettering his Championship tally for the entirety of 2022-23 already and he has become the club's real leading light in and around the opposition box.