Stoke City were very busy during the summer transfer window, with Alex Neil being given the chance to rebuild.

Following some underwhelming mid-table finishes in recent seasons, it did feel as though a rebuild was much needed at the bet365 Stadium and the Coates family provided the necessary resources for that to happen.

Whether this pays dividends or not remains to be seen - but at the moment - the Potters are getting themselves back on track following a reasonably poor start to the campaign.

Wins against Sunderland, Leeds United and Middlesbrough have boosted morale - and it will be interesting to see what activity happens in January.

If the Potters are in or around the promotion mix when the window opens, more money could potentially be made available to boost their chances of securing a Premier League return.

But the club will also need to abide by the EFL's financial rules - and could potentially decide to cash in on players because of that.

Ahead of January, we take a look at what a dream transfer window would look like for Stoke.

Familiar face returns to Stoke City from AFC Bournemouth

Travers' recall was a total nightmare for the Potters considering he was a vital part of Neil's plans during the early stages of the season.

Making 14 appearances before being recalled by AFC Bournemouth, it remains to be seen whether that decision by the Cherries ends up derailing the Potters' season.

Stoke may now have to wait until January to bring in a replacement for Travers - and it will be interesting to see whether the Irishman is made available again by the south-coast side ahead of the next window.

If he is, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to the bet365 Stadium, and that would probably be an ideal outcome for all parties.

Andre Vidigal retained

Vidigal has done well during the early stages of this season, registering five goals in nine competitive appearances.

Scoring twice on the opening day against Rotherham United, he has been able to back that up with other strikes and it may only be a matter of time before he attracts interest if he can continue to get himself on the scoresheet.

Considering he's only 25, many clubs will see him as a player that will only get better, which could make him a very attractive target.

But the Potters will be in a strong position at the negotiating table if offers did come in, because the winger only joined during the summer and he signed a three-year contract at the time of his arrival.

What should Stoke City do with D'Margio Wright-Phillips?

Wright-Phillips' contract expires in 2024, but the Potters have the opportunity to extend his deal by a further 12 months and that will allow them to send him out on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign without the fear of losing him.

Spending time on loan at Northampton Town last term, another spell away from the bet365 Stadium could allow him to develop and force his way into Neil's plans for next term.

Staying at the club for the rest of the season doesn't seem like the best option for the 22-year-old - and a loan exit could allow Stoke to lower their wage bill slightly.